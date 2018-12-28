Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia | Twitter Heaps Praise on the Bumrah-Cummins Show At MCG

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 28, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC

India had the best of time for most parts on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at MCG but some poor batting in the last session meant it wasn’t a near perfect day's play for the visitors. Despite getting a 298-run lead, India opted to bat again and Pat Cummins’ four-wicket burst ended proceedings on a positive note for the home side.

That India lead by 346 runs at Stumps made their score of 54 for 5 look acceptable.




It was only Mayank Agarwal who showed a calm head amidst the chaos.






The visitors began the day with both Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing the two Australian openers in no time.








Usman Khawaja didn’t last long and was out to Ravindra Jadeja but the highlight of the first session was the slower ball bowled by Bumrah to get rid of Shaun Marsh on the last ball before the Lunch interval.






Bumrah then continued his good bowling form to castle Travis Head right after the Lunch interval.





Mitchell Marsh, who made a comeback to the Test side looked good for a while before getting caught at first slip, off the inside edge of Jadeja.





There was the mandatory resistance from the Australian captain but Bumrah wasn’t going to have any of it, running through them finishing with 6 for 33.












India didn’t enforce the follow-on and were jolted by Cummins who took four wickets in no time. It was little too late for the hosts though.






It was Agarwal and Rishabh Pant who saw India through to stumps but not before Tim Paine was involved in some banter with the Indian keeper.







India vs Australia 2018jasprit bumrahmayank agarwalPat CumminsRishabh PantTravis HeadUsman Khawaja
First Published: December 28, 2018, 12:56 PM IST

