India vs Australia | Twitter Heaps Praise on the Bumrah-Cummins Show At MCG

Quite inadvertently @imVkohli might’ve given artificial resuscitation 2 OZ at MCG-& maybe caused a bit o rumble n his own dressing room-Trust Indns 2 make it interesting whence moment demanded all breathing avenues shut fr home team!Still Indns R n proverbial ‘driving seat’.!!!

Anything can happen in cricket as the cliches goes, but real stretch to believe Aus, who scored just 151 in first innings can make 350+ in the second on a wearing pitch where 15 wickets fell on 3rd day. That said, India’s batting today unedifying. What a collapse!

A moment of appreciation for Mayank Agarwal who's looked like he's batting on a separate planet.



Ease, calm, composure and the stillest of heads. Take a bow, 🙏.#AUSvIND #Mayank



When wickets fall at one end, a Wal from Karnataka holds fort at the other. #SomeStoriesNeverChangeInIndianCricket



meanwhile, mayank agarwal looking quite assured, like he's playing a canteen staff attack or something #AUSvIND

Smart captaincy to bring that fielder from the covers to short mid-wicket last over. Pushed Ishant into changing his line to off and middle.#AUSvIND



Awesome from India. Planned that wicket to down to a tee, and what a catch by Agarwal...



I remain thoroughly unconvinced by Finch as a Test match batsman. First class average of 35.95 doesn't exactly scream Test opener... #AUSvIND

Marcus Harris has a Jeet Raval vibe about him. Gets the starts, appears in great touch and then plays a completely unwarranted shot to get out. #AUSvIND

WHAT A BOWLER! Incredible from Bumrah. Previous delivery 140kph, wicket ball 111kph. #AUSvIND



Quality bowling from India, the entire attack playing their part. @Jaspritbumrah93 continues to produce magic, the slower ball and yorker quite often underused in Test cricket. #AUDvIND



Beauty from Bumrah. Four wickets in 27 overs thanks to excellent fielding and bowling. A fine morning session for #TeamIndia

Bumrah, u beauty!!!



That's one way of getting the nature of the pitch out of the equation - Bumrah style 🔥 #AUSvIND

M Marsh facing Jadeja in Tests:

Balls 66

Runs 5

Wkts 3

Avg 1.66

SR 7.57



Jasprit Bumrah 6-33. Australia 151. India have a giant lead but there will be no follow on. Australia's batsmen creating headaches for the team and more hard work for the bowlers. #AUSvIND

Might b debatable but for me the best bowler across all formats and conditions.... Jasprit Bumrah.... You beauty 🙌🙌#AUSvIND

Jasprit Bumrah was fast-tracked in Test cricket this year. Proved to be a masterstroke. Has 45 wickets in 9 Tests with five-fers in South Africa, England and now Australia.

Currently one of the most intelligent fast bowlers in world cricket across all formats#AUSvIND



India's bowling average in this series is 23.94, their lowest ever for a tour of Australia. #AUSvIND



What an outstanding bowling effort from India and a really special effort from Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the best bowler on display across both sides by some distance and has put India in a really dominating position #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/sP3A05b4Ti

2018 welcomed @Jaspritbumrah93 to test match cricket and if first impressions do count for anything we are seeing something pretty special. 45 wickets at just 21, with an innings to go! #AUSvIND 👊🏽👏🏽🇮🇳

CUMMINS HAS 4 wickets for 2 runs. Wow what is happening here. #AUSvIND



Somewhat similar to Oval 2007. India were effectively 330 for 3 at one stage. Here 335 for 4. Plenty of more time in this game though



Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the 'G... 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6btRZA3KI7

Paine's almost put the mockers on Pant. Gets him to loft one down the ground after dishing it out on the stump mic.



"Guess what, MS is back in the ODI squad, time to get him for the Hurricanes. Do you babysit?"#AUSvIND

Tim Paine is superb at this respectable sledging business..very witty behind the stumps and a damn good keeper #AUSvIND



@mayankcricket is batting his heart out on this pitch.. the Aussies are in for a wild ride in the 4th innings!! #AUSvIND #testcricket



