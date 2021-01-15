India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

India vs Australia (TEST)

From playing tennis ball cricket in Chinnapampatti - a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu - while battling poverty to becoming the 300th Test cricketer for India

From playing tennis ball cricket in Chinnapampatti - a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu - while battling poverty to becoming the 300th Test cricketer for India. T Natarajan's dream journey in cricket took another huge step forward as he was handed the India Test cap in the fourth game against Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 1

With India's first choice pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav - all out due to injuries, Natarajan got his chance at the Gabba along with Washington Sundar, who replaced the injured R Ashwin.

Natarajan, 29, has made it to the Indian team this tour on the bank of a terrific Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad where he earned the name 'yorker Natarajan'. He played three T20Is and one ODI in this tour and was impressive overall. Natarajan stayed back with the side as a net bowler, and given the circumstances with injuries, makes his Test debut.

Son of a daily wage labourer and a mother who runs a chicken shop in the village, Natarajan had to struggle to make a career out of the game.

Incredibly, Natarajan had not played with a cricket ball until the age of 19. Recognising his talent, his mentor JP Nattu took him under his wings and took him from his village to Chennai, giving him an opportunity in the Chennai league.

Soon, however, Natarajan was battling issues with his bowling action and was out of action for some time. Once he returned, though, he began showing what he could do - years of tennis ball experience coming to the fore in bowling death overs in the T20 format.

Here's how Twitter reacted to 'Nattu''s inspiring rise.

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

You never know when & how opportunity knocks on your door but when it appears you should be ready. I am sure both @Natarajan_91 and @Sundarwashi5 are well prepared for their 1st test match. Congrats and Good luck. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2021

Bowl your heart out in the nets, get the better of the team’s best batsmen, pick their brains on what he can do better & spend a few hours on video chat with the daughter he’s never met or held in his hands. That’s been @Natarajan_91’s schedule during this Test series #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 15, 2021

Was first picked as a net bowler for the tour and eventually ended up making his debut in all the three formats for India. Yes, miracles do happen #Fairytale #Natarajan #DoddaMathu #AUSvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 15, 2021

Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian to make debut in all three International formats during the same tour. (17th player overall) He is also the 2nd Indian to make all three formats debut in the same season after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2012-13). #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 14, 2021

Great to see Natarajan in the whites for India. His opening spell so far has been disciplined and he has held his own. He has the potential of becoming a Chaminda Vaas. #IndVAus #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 15, 2021

And the fairy tale continues, Natarajan- what an incredible story! Congratulations to T Natarajan and Washington S on their test debuts. #INDvsAUS — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) January 15, 2021

Isn't it fantastic that places like Karnal, Chinnappampatti and Palghar are providing cricketers to the Indian team? Such beautiful stories.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

And it is no less than folklore for Nattu. What a story you are man. Go well and make a diff. Correct call not to risk a national treasure like Jasprit if he isn’t fully fit. Australia bat after winning another big big toss. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 14, 2021

Natajan's first spell read 6-1-8-0 as Australia posted 65 for 2 by lunch on Day 1.