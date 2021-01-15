CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

114/3

(46.0) RR 2.48

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

From playing tennis ball cricket in Chinnapampatti - a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu - while battling poverty to becoming the 300th Test cricketer for India

India vs Australia: Twitter In Awe of 'Inspiring' T Natarajan Who Makes Test Debut at Brisbane

From playing tennis ball cricket in Chinnapampatti - a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu - while battling poverty to becoming the 300th Test cricketer for India. T Natarajan's dream journey in cricket took another huge step forward as he was handed the India Test cap in the fourth game against Australia in Brisbane on Friday.

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 1

With India's first choice pacers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav - all out due to injuries, Natarajan got his chance at the Gabba along with Washington Sundar, who replaced the injured R Ashwin.

Natarajan, 29, has made it to the Indian team this tour on the bank of a terrific Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad where he earned the name 'yorker Natarajan'. He played three T20Is and one ODI in this tour and was impressive overall. Natarajan stayed back with the side as a net bowler, and given the circumstances with injuries, makes his Test debut.

Son of a daily wage labourer and a mother who runs a chicken shop in the village, Natarajan had to struggle to make a career out of the game.

Incredibly, Natarajan had not played with a cricket ball until the age of 19. Recognising his talent, his mentor JP Nattu took him under his wings and took him from his village to Chennai, giving him an opportunity in the Chennai league.

Soon, however, Natarajan was battling issues with his bowling action and was out of action for some time. Once he returned, though, he began showing what he could do - years of tennis ball experience coming to the fore in bowling death overs in the T20 format.

Here's how Twitter reacted to 'Nattu''s inspiring rise.

Natajan's first spell read 6-1-8-0 as Australia posted 65 for 2 by lunch on Day 1.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches