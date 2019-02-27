Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Twitter Lauds Maxwell Mayhem After Stunning Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 27, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
AFP

A fabulous century from Glenn Maxwell squashed any hopes of India squaring the two-match T20I series against Australia, as the visitors secured a seven-wicket victory against the hosts in Bengaluru.

India opted to go in with all-rounder Vijay Shankar instead of leg-spinner Mayank Markhande, and Shikhar Dhawan replaced Rohit Sharma in the top-order.







While Shikhar Dhawan failed to find the gaps at one end, KL Rahul got the ball rolling for India with some delightful strokes the world knows he is capable of.

But his innings came to a tame end, failing to clear the third man fielder off a Nathan Coulter-Nile wide bouncer.





His opening partner also fell soon, but his dismissal brought along controversy of the on-field umpire’s soft signal. Rishabh Pant also managed to play only five balls before being holed out at long off.







However, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli resurrected the Indian innings. Their partnership went into the 19th over of the innings before the former was dismissed trying clear the boundary. A couple of fine boundaries from Dinesh Karthik and six from Kohli helped India finish on 190 for 4.



















Australia were put under the pump by the Indian pacers, with Siddharth Kaul and Vijay Shankar removing Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch within the first four overs.







Australia did find their way back in the game, with D’Arcy Short and Glenn Maxwell imposing themselves against the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya. The Australian opener became Vijay’s second wicket while the big-hitting Maxwell went on to make it back-to-back fifties.





Despite plenty to get in the final overs, Maxwell ensured that the visitors crossed the finish line in the final over, with a six and boundary in the final over against Kaul to seal the whitewash, and notching up three figures in the process.









First Published: February 27, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
