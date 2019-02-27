India vs Australia: Twitter Lauds Maxwell Mayhem After Stunning Ton

AFP

I know they are playing around with team selection with WC in mind, but this has to be the weakest bowling attack seen for a while, with Krunal & Vijay Shankar as two of the five bowlers.#INDvsAUS

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 27, 2019



This is the first time that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are opening the batting together for India in T20Is.#INDvsAUS



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 27, 2019





Every now and then KL Rahul plays the best lofted extra-cover drive for a six in the world. And effortlessly.#INDvAUS

— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 27, 2019



Coulter-Nile removes Rahul...now twice in two innings. And there’s a possibility of another wicket falling soon. #IndvAus



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 27, 2019





There's no way that a clean catch.

— cricketingview (@cricketingview) February 27, 2019



India’s top order muffing up things again. Three wickets gone in a trice and suddenly Aus on top. Kohli still there gives hope of reasonable score, but all eyes on Dhoni. How will his bat talk today?



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 27, 2019





Good to see Dhoni get it together. Could pay off in the ODIs. #IndvAus

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 27, 2019



Jonny Bairstow hit three sixes in three balls earlier in their ODI.



Kohli does it now in this T20I.#WIvENG #INDvAUS



— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 27, 2019





Incredible shot by @imVkohli .. Nonchalant flick into the stands..#INDvAUS

— wv raman (@wvraman) February 27, 2019



First MS Dhoni and then Virat Kohli have crossed 50 career sixes in T20Is in this match!#IndvAus



— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 27, 2019





Massive score that. Brilliant hitting by the KING #INDVSAUS

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2019



190 posted! Take a bow! Ferocious hitting from Kohli and Dhoni...#INDvAUS



— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 27, 2019





Two big strikers, Stoinis and Finch gone early. Big score to chase. Australia’s prospects have diminished rapidly. A Maxwell blitzkrieg could alter the equation of course

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 27, 2019



The use of @vijayshankar260 is interesting. Team giving him a chance to see if he has got it in him as a bowler to deliver up front. So far @AaronFinch5 wicket should help. #INDvAUS



— Debayan Mukherjee (@Deb_spojourno) February 27, 2019





Can Australia go with this Finch ? Looks really ordinary after becoming the captain.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) February 27, 2019



Glenn Maxwell making sure that the Australians keep the Indians on their feet. Clean hits along with some smart stroke rotation doing it for @Gmaxi_32. #INDvAUS

— S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) February 27, 2019



What a ton Maxwell. Too good and India will be happy to know they need more depth in bowling.



— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 27, 2019





Majestic T20 batting from Glenn Maxwell, that six of Kaul in the last over summing up his innings. Has just played brilliantly down the ground, always dangerous when he does that. #INDvAUS

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 27, 2019



Truly remarkable century by Maxwell. Among the best in T20 internationals surely, pull his side out of the deep woods to the doorstep of victory



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 27, 2019



