India vs Australia | Twitter Left Stunned As India Suffer Series Loss Against Australia

In 2019 Australia have played eight ODIs against India - ranked No. 2 in the ICC ODI rankings - and won four of them, including three in India. In the entirety of 2018 Australia only won two of their 13 ODIs. #INDvAUS

— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 13, 2019

Winning a series in India is a huge moral booster for #Aussie before the #ICCworldcup2019 Resting #Dhoni caused the series for India?#INDvAUS#cricket #DelhiODI — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 13, 2019



India now becomes the only side to lose an ODI series (of five or more matches) on two occasions after leading 2-0#IndvAus

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 13, 2019



Something about a tour to India that regroups struggling Australian units and turns them into a band of soldiers. 1986 tied test was precursor to 1987 WC. There is a long way to go still, but this win has put Australia right back among the top contenders.



— cricBC (@cricBC) March 13, 2019





Virat Kohli at the toss today:



"We are one of the best chasing teams in the world. We have to show that today"



"We bat till 8 with Bhuvi in. This we feel is our most balanced side"



RESULT: Fails to chase down 273!! #IndvAus

— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 13, 2019



We now have two months to sulk about this series. Or watch all reals cricket, ie the IPL



— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) March 13, 2019





Add Warner, Smith, Starc and Hazlewood and Australia are looking like a good team again. Aakhir defending World Cup champions toh hain. #INDvAUS

— Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) March 13, 2019



And.. that's quite a surprising selection from India. Three pacers? In India, at Kotla? Australia have two spinners.



But India also have two spinners as they are playing Jadeja as all-rounder. One full batsman dropped, Jadeja at 7. Not sure what's the thinking here... #IndvAus



— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 13, 2019





Indian seamers have bowled only one bouncer to Khawaja in this entire series. The one that dismissed him at Mohali. Curious case of the missing bouncer. #IndvAus

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 13, 2019



Having a mighty consistent series. Uzzie Khawaja does it again. #INDvAUS



— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 13, 2019





After indifferent home Test series v India, Khawaja’a come along superbly. Second century this series has probably sealed his place in WC team even with Smith & Warner returning. Stylish & pleasing to watch when in form, Khawaja has a touch of Lara in him. A touch, mind you

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2019



No player has now scored more runs in a five-match bilateral ODI series against India in India than Usman Khawaja. Khawaja has now gone past AB de Villiers' record of scoring 358 runs which he scored in 2015.#INDvAUS



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 13, 2019





Khawaja finishes the #INDvAUS series with 383 runs at 76.60, the second most runs for Australia in an ODI series against India. George Bailey holds the record with 478 runs in six innings in 2013

— Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 13, 2019



The slowness of the pitch and some excellent bowling has made batting difficult and the total below where it was headed. But won't be easy to chase if there isn't any dew.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2019





Way too many No. 7 batsmen in this Indian XI.#IndvAus

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) March 13, 2019



Shankar 4, MS 5. Play both KulCha, Jadeja out. Chahal will be far more useful in England, and Jadeja as a batsman is useless. Pandya will be back so there's more cushion.



— Short Third Man (@vyatikram188) March 13, 2019





If only Rohit Sharma kept his cool that time!!



He gets frustrated too often now days...

4-5 dot balls, He feels the pressure and looks to clear the boundary and ends up giving his wicket away!!



This series was full of struggle except 4th ODI....

— Abhishek Sarkar (@Abhi45Sarkar) March 13, 2019



Proper wake up call for India. Only thing going their way is that India lost the ODI series that happened before the 2003 and 2011 World Cups. #INDvAUS



— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 13, 2019





Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins stand of 34 will prove to be the difference in the end! #cricket #IndvAus

— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) March 13, 2019



We have to congratulate Kedar & Bhuvi for their sincere & brave fightback. They had brought the innings to such a point, they just didn't have any other choice than hitting out to get the remaining runs for an almost impossible win. Hip, hip, hurray!



— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) March 13, 2019





Kedar and Bhuvi might not have saved the match, they indeed have saved us from the embarrassment. Now onto truest form of Cricket - IPL. #INDvAUS

— cricBC (@cricBC) March 13, 2019



I wonder when India will realise Ravindra Jadeja is not a better batsman than Bhuvneshwar Kumar in white ball cricket. #INDvAUS



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 13, 2019





Our performance in bilateral ODI series just before World Cup

Lost vs Pak & champions in WC 1983

Lost vs NZ & finalists in 2003 WC

Won vs SL & group exit in 2007 WC

Lost vs SA & Champions in 2011 WC

Lost vs Aus/Eng & semifinalists in 2015 WC

And now losing to AUS #INDvAUS

— JSK (@imjsk27) March 13, 2019



Cummins and Zampa my men of the series



— Akhil Ranade (@akhilranade) March 13, 2019





Can't imagine this Indian team not being dog-tired after a long season, both mentally and physically. You've got to let a few jaded souls rest during the IPL, if one wants the best out of them at #CWC19

— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) March 13, 2019



Outstanding series for Pat Cummins. He finishes with 14 wickets, the equal-most by an Australian in an ODI series against India. Cummins shares the record with @MitchJohnson398, but Johnson did it seven innings compared to Cummins' five #INDvAUS



— Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 13, 2019





Kohli said IPL will have no bearing on WC squad. That thinking may change. Still feel India have a very solid squad, no need to panic. Minor changes will take place. #INDvAUS

— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) March 13, 2019



Congrats Aus for winning both T20 & ODI series. Particularly the latter after losing first two matches — a quite remarkable turnaround



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2019





Somewhere, in those 15-16 names India take to England, is a World Cup winning side. Just need to get the pieces together & pick XIs well. Have no doubt they’ll be a different beast than what we’ve seen this series. #INDvAUS

— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 13, 2019

