Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia | Twitter Left Stunned As India Suffer Series Loss Against Australia

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
India vs Australia | Twitter Left Stunned As India Suffer Series Loss Against Australia

Image: AFP

Loading...
India suffered a 35-run loss in the fifth and final ODI against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla and ended up losing the series 3-2 – their first ODI series loss at home since 2015 against South Africa.



















Batting, Australia’s top order fired against the Indian bowlers. Aaron Finch was dismissed early, but his partner went on to score his second consecutive century.

















But quick wickets in crucial stages by the bowlers allowed India to get back in the game and they were able to restrict the visitors to just 272-9 at the end of their 50 overs.





India did not have the best of starts. Shikhar Dhawan departed early, Virat Kohli failed to fire and Rishabh Pant was dismissed in a tame manner. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century but never found support at the other end.













Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav gave some hope to the Indian run-chase with a 91-run stand but it was too much for the lower order to handle and they were eventually bowled out for 237.





























Australia vs India 2019feroz shah kotlaIndia vs Australia 2019Kotlatwitter
First Published: March 13, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...