India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run Win Over Australia In Second ODI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
Nagpur witnessed a thrilling encounter which saw the match going down to the last over of the innings, and it was India that managed to secure victory in the end by a narrow margin of eight runs.

Having put in to bat first, India did not have the best of starts. Rohit Sharma was dismissed within the first over, Shikhar Dhawan did not do much to trouble the scorers after an eye-catching start, and Ambati Rayudu was dismissed cheaply as well.














Before his unfortunate dismissal, Vijay Shankar impressed plenty with his batting. And his showing even prompted a few to reckon he could be a part of the playing XI during the World Cup.











Even MS Dhoni had an off day, falling for a golden duck. But despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Kohli went on to score his 40th century and helped India reach the 250-mark. And unsurprisingly, social media couldn’t stop heaping praise on the Indian skipper.



















Under pressure Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja delivered for the visitors in the run-chase, stitching together 83 runs for the first wicket before it was broken by Kuldeep Yadav. Soon after, Kedar Jadhav dismissed Khawaja.







Shaun Marsh did not have a great outing, getting dismissed in a tame manner. Glenn Maxwell was big wicket for India and Kuldeep Yadav ensured that the big-hitting all-rounder did not do any damage. However, the moment of the match came at the hands of Ravindra Jadeja, producing a gem of a run out.







Australia looked like they were well on course towards the target, but Alex Carrey’s wicket, followed by Jasprit Bumrah’s double-strike 46th over brought the hosts back into the game.











The game went down to the last over and Vijay Shankar delivered for the home side as he picked up two wickets to push India to victory in the end.













First Published: March 5, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
