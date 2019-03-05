India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run Win Over Australia In Second ODI

Image: Twitter

Rohit Sharma scores his maiden ODI duck in India after 55 innings...

— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 5, 2019



Glenn Maxwell now has 47 ODI wickets, but just three wickets against India.

His victims: Virat Kohli, Amabati Rayudu and now Shikhar Dhawan!#IndvAus



— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 5, 2019





Shankar left Delhi and has started to perform, Dhawan came back to Delhi and started to suck again. #INDvAUS

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 5, 2019



Rayudu with his pathetic strike rotation ability will be a liability to the team in crunch matches. Not like he is a power hitter who will cover up for his lack of strike rotation skills.



— vinodh (@vinodh_mvk) March 5, 2019





Shankar at No 4 is a better option than Rayudu IMO, especially when Hardik isn't playing. Gives you an extra bowling option who can chip in with 4-5 overs. Moreover, Shankar looks more composed at the crease than Rayudu, against both pace and spin. #INDvAUS

— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 5, 2019



Forget Vijay Shankar the all rounder, let’s focus on Vijay Shankar the batsman. That innings of 46 was oozing class. 👏👏👏🙏#AUSvIND



— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 5, 2019





I think Vijay Shankar has come a long way from here. Well played, son. I will be surprised if I don't see you in the World Cup..#AUSvIND #VijayShankar https://t.co/dvVRzP6A94

— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2019



Undortunate end to Vijay Shankar’s innings. But he’s been very impressive today, which wouldn’t have been lost on his partner and captain



— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019





After 224 ODIs -



Sachin Tendulkar - 8350 runs, ave 42.6, SR 86.45, 23 hundreds, 44 fifties



Virat Kohli - 10686* runs, ave 60.03, SR 92.61, 40 hundreds, 49 fifties.



It isn't even close for the best ODI batsman ever any more. Kohli wins hands down.

— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2019



Top innings. Another day at work. Century for Virat Kohli. 40 in 224 innings is an unreal stat.



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2019





Virat Kohli: 115 for 1 from 119 balls with 45% attacking shots and 7% false shots.



Rest of India: 122 for 9 from 170 balls with 34% attacking shots and 15% false shots.



Kohli looked as if he was playing on a different pitch. #INDvAUS

— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 5, 2019



Number 40 for the King, what a champion.

A great innings on this surface by Kohli. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/GPH9o4uuA0



— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2019





Virat Kohli going OK...



40th ODI ton (2nd most)

7th ODI ton v Aus (=2nd most)

5th ODI ton in past 12 months (= most)

59.73 ODI ave (1st best)#INDvAUS

— Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 5, 2019



Kohli is out for 116 and that makes his ODI career average 59.74. #INDvAUS



— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2019





Finch and Khawaja waste starts made at the easiest time to bat... #INDvAUS

— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) March 5, 2019



Handscomb was on course of playing a special knock that could have defined his career but Jadeja's God arm came in the way. #INDvAUS



— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 5, 2019





The perfect piece of fielding from Jadeja 👌🏻

— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2019



Well well well, Bumrah again, Stoinis has to be the man



— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 5, 2019





Geez Bumrah. He is a slap in the face to every coach who tries to 'fix' a bowlers uncommon action. #INDvAUS

— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 5, 2019



Only Bumrah can do this to TL. pic.twitter.com/9VfnMkigWr



— cricBC (@cricBC) March 5, 2019





Tough loss for 🇦🇺 but a brilliant win from 🇮🇳 #greatmatch 🏏

— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2019



Vijay Shankar ki ticket for World Cup is confirmed @vijayshankar260



— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 5, 2019





Ambati Rayudu c Kedar Jadhav b Vijay Shankar

?#CWC19

— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 5, 2019



Brilliant century from Virat , outstanding death over bowling from Bumrah and Vijay Shankar holding his nerves really well in the end. Bahut badhiya jeet. #INDvAUS



— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2019





India’s prowess coming thru in winning 2 tight games.

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019

First Published: March 5, 2019, 10:00 PM IST