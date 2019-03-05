India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run Win Over Australia In Second ODI

Having put in to bat first, India did not have the best of starts. Rohit Sharma was dismissed within the first over, Shikhar Dhawan did not do much to trouble the scorers after an eye-catching start, and Ambati Rayudu was dismissed cheaply as well.
Rohit Sharma scores his maiden ODI duck in India after 55 innings...
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 5, 2019
Glenn Maxwell now has 47 ODI wickets, but just three wickets against India.
His victims: Virat Kohli, Amabati Rayudu and now Shikhar Dhawan!#IndvAus
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 5, 2019
Shankar left Delhi and has started to perform, Dhawan came back to Delhi and started to suck again. #INDvAUS
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 5, 2019
Rayudu with his pathetic strike rotation ability will be a liability to the team in crunch matches. Not like he is a power hitter who will cover up for his lack of strike rotation skills.
— vinodh (@vinodh_mvk) March 5, 2019
Shankar at No 4 is a better option than Rayudu IMO, especially when Hardik isn't playing. Gives you an extra bowling option who can chip in with 4-5 overs. Moreover, Shankar looks more composed at the crease than Rayudu, against both pace and spin. #INDvAUS
— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 5, 2019
Before his unfortunate dismissal, Vijay Shankar impressed plenty with his batting. And his showing even prompted a few to reckon he could be a part of the playing XI during the World Cup.
Forget Vijay Shankar the all rounder, let’s focus on Vijay Shankar the batsman. That innings of 46 was oozing class. 👏👏👏🙏#AUSvIND
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 5, 2019
I think Vijay Shankar has come a long way from here. Well played, son. I will be surprised if I don't see you in the World Cup..#AUSvIND #VijayShankar https://t.co/dvVRzP6A94
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2019
Undortunate end to Vijay Shankar’s innings. But he’s been very impressive today, which wouldn’t have been lost on his partner and captain
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019
Even MS Dhoni had an off day, falling for a golden duck. But despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, Kohli went on to score his 40th century and helped India reach the 250-mark. And unsurprisingly, social media couldn’t stop heaping praise on the Indian skipper.
After 224 ODIs -
Sachin Tendulkar - 8350 runs, ave 42.6, SR 86.45, 23 hundreds, 44 fifties
Virat Kohli - 10686* runs, ave 60.03, SR 92.61, 40 hundreds, 49 fifties.
It isn't even close for the best ODI batsman ever any more. Kohli wins hands down.
— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2019
Top innings. Another day at work. Century for Virat Kohli. 40 in 224 innings is an unreal stat.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2019
Virat Kohli: 115 for 1 from 119 balls with 45% attacking shots and 7% false shots.
Rest of India: 122 for 9 from 170 balls with 34% attacking shots and 15% false shots.
Kohli looked as if he was playing on a different pitch. #INDvAUS
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 5, 2019
Number 40 for the King, what a champion.
A great innings on this surface by Kohli. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/GPH9o4uuA0
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2019
Virat Kohli going OK...
40th ODI ton (2nd most)
7th ODI ton v Aus (=2nd most)
5th ODI ton in past 12 months (= most)
59.73 ODI ave (1st best)#INDvAUS
— Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) March 5, 2019
Kohli is out for 116 and that makes his ODI career average 59.74. #INDvAUS
— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2019
Under pressure Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja delivered for the visitors in the run-chase, stitching together 83 runs for the first wicket before it was broken by Kuldeep Yadav. Soon after, Kedar Jadhav dismissed Khawaja.
Finch and Khawaja waste starts made at the easiest time to bat... #INDvAUS
— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) March 5, 2019
Aaron Finch got some runs!!!! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/eyLUkwQklU
— Niall (@Crusty_Crouton) March 5, 2019
Shaun Marsh did not have a great outing, getting dismissed in a tame manner. Glenn Maxwell was big wicket for India and Kuldeep Yadav ensured that the big-hitting all-rounder did not do any damage. However, the moment of the match came at the hands of Ravindra Jadeja, producing a gem of a run out.
Ravi Jadeja was here #INDvAUS
Pic: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/MopmzTRkeo
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 5, 2019
Handscomb was on course of playing a special knock that could have defined his career but Jadeja's God arm came in the way. #INDvAUS
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) March 5, 2019
The perfect piece of fielding from Jadeja 👌🏻
— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2019
Australia looked like they were well on course towards the target, but Alex Carrey’s wicket, followed by Jasprit Bumrah’s double-strike 46th over brought the hosts back into the game.
Well well well, Bumrah again, Stoinis has to be the man
— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 5, 2019
Geez Bumrah. He is a slap in the face to every coach who tries to 'fix' a bowlers uncommon action. #INDvAUS
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 5, 2019
Only Bumrah can do this to TL. pic.twitter.com/9VfnMkigWr
— cricBC (@cricBC) March 5, 2019
The game went down to the last over and Vijay Shankar delivered for the home side as he picked up two wickets to push India to victory in the end.
Tough loss for 🇦🇺 but a brilliant win from 🇮🇳 #greatmatch 🏏
— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2019
Vijay Shankar ki ticket for World Cup is confirmed @vijayshankar260
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 5, 2019
Ambati Rayudu c Kedar Jadhav b Vijay Shankar
?#CWC19
— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 5, 2019
Brilliant century from Virat , outstanding death over bowling from Bumrah and Vijay Shankar holding his nerves really well in the end. Bahut badhiya jeet. #INDvAUS
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2019
India’s prowess coming thru in winning 2 tight games.
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019