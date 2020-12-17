India vs Australia: Twitter Roasts Ajinkya Rahane After Mix-up Leads to Virat Kohli's Dismissal

It is often said that a Test cricket match can be turned on its head by a single moment. That was exactly what happened with India on the first day of the 1st Test at Adelaide against Australia.

It is often said that a Test cricket match can be turned on its head by a single moment. That was exactly what happened with India on the first day of the 1st Test at Adelaide against Australia. Opting to bat first, India were chugging along nicely with both skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle. It seemed likely that the visitors would start the second day with both these batsmen at the crease until a moment of miscommunication led to Rahane first calling for a single then sending Kohli back. The skipper had fully committed to the run and was never going to make it back to the crease on time.

His run-out triggered fears among fans that a collapse may follow, and so it proved as India ended the day with 6 wickets down. It also led to the vice-captain - who will lead India in the next 3 Tests due to Kohli's paternity leave - getting brutally trolled by netizens. Check out some of the best reactions below.

RAHANE, what blunder u have done man,Might cost the match !! VIRAT was looking so positive today and I was expecting exclusive century from the king ! The only way to get him out !!#AUSvIND #Kohli#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zD8JMizsCN — #CricketkaAsliRang (@MishbirZ) December 17, 2020

India going to be with out Kohli (birth of child) and Rahane (dead) for the 2nd Test.#AUSvIND — Tom O'Neil (@thomasjameoneil) December 17, 2020

Virat Kohli clearly not a happy man as he walks off the field, chucks his gloves away before entering the tunnel. Considering how much he commits to a call for a run, he had no chance of getting back once Rahane changed his mind #AUSvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 17, 2020

Kohli has 84 million followers. Rahane has the same amount... outside his house right now. #AUSvIND — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 17, 2020

Virat Kohli done all hard work but one bad call from Rahane ended everything with new ball coming in just 3 overs. It was such a brilliant knock against a high class bowling unit. pic.twitter.com/opydLWoTeH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2020

This is just amateur hour stuff from Rahane. Kohli will be FILTHY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jqZdbIZxuT — AVinash_RAo (@Nasu_Sayz_9999) December 17, 2020

Rahane trying yo hide from Kohli fans after the runout .#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gVSWsbsNMK — Dekisuki_in_real (@DshaileshDobhal) December 17, 2020

Live footage of Rahane heading to the dressing room #AUSvIND kohli pic.twitter.com/DiSsGcHjyc — Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) December 17, 2020

Kohli waiting for Rahane after the latter gets out. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/x5i4sTxhhC — Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) December 17, 2020

India opted to bat first and Mitchell Starc had Prithvi Shaw's scalp off the second ball of the day before Mayank Agarwal's 40-ball 17 run knock came to end at the hand of a Pat Cummins special.

Cheteshwar Pujara was rock solid before bat-padding one off Lyon while Kohli, available for this Test only, looked good for a century before a mix up had him walking back just three overs before the new ball was taken. The new ball and a fuller length from Starc accounted for a shaken Rahane for 42.

Earlier, Starc bowled a strong opening over to set the early tone after Kohli had aimed to put pressure on the home team by batting first. The left-arm fast bowler clean bowled Shaw off the second ball through an in-swinger.