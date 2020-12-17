CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Twitter Roasts Ajinkya Rahane After Mix-up Leads to Virat Kohli's Dismissal

It is often said that a Test cricket match can be turned on its head by a single moment. That was exactly what happened with India on the first day of the 1st Test at Adelaide against Australia.

It is often said that a Test cricket match can be turned on its head by a single moment. That was exactly what happened with India on the first day of the 1st Test at Adelaide against Australia. Opting to bat first, India were chugging along nicely with both skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle. It seemed likely that the visitors would start the second day with both these batsmen at the crease until a moment of miscommunication led to Rahane first calling for a single then sending Kohli back. The skipper had fully committed to the run and was never going to make it back to the crease on time.

His run-out triggered fears among fans that a collapse may follow, and so it proved as India ended the day with 6 wickets down. It also led to the vice-captain - who will lead India in the next 3 Tests due to Kohli's paternity leave - getting brutally trolled by netizens. Check out some of the best reactions below.

India opted to bat first and Mitchell Starc had Prithvi Shaw's scalp off the second ball of the day before Mayank Agarwal's 40-ball 17 run knock came to end at the hand of a Pat Cummins special.

Cheteshwar Pujara was rock solid before bat-padding one off Lyon while Kohli, available for this Test only, looked good for a century before a mix up had him walking back just three overs before the new ball was taken. The new ball and a fuller length from Starc accounted for a shaken Rahane for 42.

Earlier, Starc bowled a strong opening over to set the early tone after Kohli had aimed to put pressure on the home team by batting first. The left-arm fast bowler clean bowled Shaw off the second ball through an in-swinger.

