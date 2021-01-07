India vs Australia: Two Dropped Catches in SCG Test Sparks Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha Debate on Twitter

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021
India vs Australia: Two Dropped Catches in SCG Test Sparks Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha Debate on Twitter
While Rishabh Pant had a decent outing behind the wickets in the second Test against Australia, the youngster managed to drop Will Pucovski twice in the third Test. He was first dropped on 18, and then on 54, as Australia benefitted from the blips. On a pitch where there is no assistance for the bowlers till now, India went on to make these costly errors, that could prove crucial later in the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
While Rishabh Pant had a decent outing behind the wickets in the second Test against Australia, the youngster managed to drop Will Pucovski twice in the third Test. He was first dropped on 18, and then on 54, as Australia benefitted from the blips. On a pitch where there is no assistance for the bowlers till now, India went on to make these costly errors, that could prove crucial later in the match.
The two drops has given rise to the question of Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha in Tests for India on social media. On one hand, Pant has better abilities with the bat, and can change the match in a span of few overs for the team. On the other, Saha is definitely the better keeper among the two.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: 'Not Even Close to 100 Percent Fit' - David Warner's Fitness Under Scanner Again
Here's what the fans had to say:
Back to my pet peeve.Saha and Pant. Not Saha or Pant.The best wicketkeeper.A tried and tested batsman in Australia.I do not see the clash.Wade Paine.Buttler Bairstow Foakes.Watling Blundell even Latham.Dickwella Chandimal Perera.Where is the clash?— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 7, 2021
Pant learned nothing from his Delhi Capitals coach. Could have easily did this for a wicket. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/30D9OouMJJ— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 7, 2021
Scenes when pant says c'mon ash next time. pic.twitter.com/TWlYfgNMXP— Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 7, 2021
TwitterWhen Saha When Pantdrops catches. drops catches pic.twitter.com/vfn91zdOn7— The Joker (@Joker122018) January 7, 2021
Leave Pant, Saha , here he is pic.twitter.com/R1bf9mi089— Rohit ate Not Anshuman, Justice for me (@AnshumaNot) January 7, 2021
#AUSvINDtest *Rishabh Pant already dropped two catches today**Meanwhile Wriddhiman Saha-: pic.twitter.com/oGkDW1u9C4— Pulkit/// (@sarcasticyadav_) January 7, 2021
#IndiavsAustralia Ravi shashtri Selecting pant as a keeper pic.twitter.com/VqleEU7fKQ— Harshit Agrawal (@harshit27272) January 7, 2021
ALSO READ - World Test Championship: Battle to Final Heats Up, Here's What India Needs to do to Qualify
Meanwhile, David Warner's fitness became the talking point once again after the opener was visibly uncomfortable during his short stay in Australia's first innings of the third Test against India in Sydney on Thursday. Warner, who had missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, was picked in the XI for the Sydney Test despite him not having recovered completely. The injury showed in his running between the wickets, as he seemed in pain every time he took a run. Perhaps because of the injury, Warner was out to an aggressive shot early in the innings and fell for 5.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking