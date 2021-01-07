India vs Australia: Two Dropped Catches in SCG Test Sparks Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha Debate on Twitter

India vs Australia (TEST)

While Rishabh Pant had a decent outing behind the wickets in the second Test against Australia, the youngster managed to drop Will Pucovski twice in the third Test. He was first dropped on 18, and then on 54, as Australia benefitted from the blips. On a pitch where there is no assistance for the bowlers till now, India went on to make these costly errors, that could prove crucial later in the match.

The two drops has given rise to the question of Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha in Tests for India on social media. On one hand, Pant has better abilities with the bat, and can change the match in a span of few overs for the team. On the other, Saha is definitely the better keeper among the two.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Back to my pet peeve.Saha and Pant. Not Saha or Pant.The best wicketkeeper.A tried and tested batsman in Australia.I do not see the clash.Wade Paine.Buttler Bairstow Foakes.Watling Blundell even Latham.Dickwella Chandimal Perera.Where is the clash? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 7, 2021

Pant learned nothing from his Delhi Capitals coach. Could have easily did this for a wicket. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/30D9OouMJJ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 7, 2021

Scenes when pant says c'mon ash next time. pic.twitter.com/TWlYfgNMXP — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 7, 2021

TwitterWhen Saha When Pantdrops catches. drops catches pic.twitter.com/vfn91zdOn7 — The Joker (@Joker122018) January 7, 2021

Leave Pant, Saha , here he is pic.twitter.com/R1bf9mi089 — Rohit ate Not Anshuman, Justice for me (@AnshumaNot) January 7, 2021

#IndiavsAustralia Ravi shashtri Selecting pant as a keeper pic.twitter.com/VqleEU7fKQ — Harshit Agrawal (@harshit27272) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, David Warner's fitness became the talking point once again after the opener was visibly uncomfortable during his short stay in Australia's first innings of the third Test against India in Sydney on Thursday. Warner, who had missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, was picked in the XI for the Sydney Test despite him not having recovered completely. The injury showed in his running between the wickets, as he seemed in pain every time he took a run. Perhaps because of the injury, Warner was out to an aggressive shot early in the innings and fell for 5.