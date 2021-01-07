CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Two Dropped Catches in SCG Test Sparks Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha Debate on Twitter

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

166/2

(55.0) RR 3.02

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

India vs Australia: Two Dropped Catches in SCG Test Sparks Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha Debate on Twitter

While Rishabh Pant had a decent outing behind the wickets in the second Test against Australia, the youngster managed to drop Will Pucovski twice in the third Test. He was first dropped on 18, and then on 54, as Australia benefitted from the blips. On a pitch where there is no assistance for the bowlers till now, India went on to make these costly errors, that could prove crucial later in the match.

India vs Australia: Two Dropped Catches in SCG Test Sparks Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha Debate on Twitter

The two drops has given rise to the question of Rishabh Pant vs Wridhhiman Saha in Tests for India on social media. On one hand, Pant has better abilities with the bat, and can change the match in a span of few overs for the team. On the other, Saha is definitely the better keeper among the two.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Meanwhile, David Warner's fitness became the talking point once again after the opener was visibly uncomfortable during his short stay in Australia's first innings of the third Test against India in Sydney on Thursday. Warner, who had missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, was picked in the XI for the Sydney Test despite him not having recovered completely. The injury showed in his running between the wickets, as he seemed in pain every time he took a run. Perhaps because of the injury, Warner was out to an aggressive shot early in the innings and fell for 5.

Upcoming Matches