India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav Doubtful for 3rd Test After Suffering Calf Muscle Injury

India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav Doubtful for 3rd Test After Suffering Calf Muscle Injury

Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test and has been taken for scans

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing second Test against Australia here and also doubtful for the next game of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury on Monday, according to BCCI sources.

Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test and has been taken for scans. Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.

"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," BCCI media team said in a statement.

But BCCI sources later indicated to PTI that Umesh is not only doubtful for the remainder of the ongoing Test but also the next match.

"Umesh is unlikely to take the field any further in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test," a BCCI source said.

Umesh had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier. Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed what was the eighth over of the innings.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.

Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs.

India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.

