CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Umpire Gerard Abood Bumps into Camera, Becomes Butt of Social Media Jokes

India vs Australia: Umpire Gerard Abood Bumps into Camera, Becomes Butt of Social Media Jokes

Umpire Gerard Abood, who was one of two umpires in the match alongside Rod Tucker, had quite the headache to deal with - literally.

India vs Australia: Umpire Gerard Abood Bumps into Camera, Becomes Butt of Social Media Jokes

Cricket umpires are not usually in the spotlight unless they make a questionable decision, but the third and final T20I of the series between India and Australia at Sydney on Tuesday saw one umpire become the butt of jokes on social media. Umpire Gerard Abood, who was one of two umpires in the match alongside Rod Tucker, had quite the headache to deal with - literally. The umpire was walking back to his usual position behind the stumps but he failed to spot that the Spider-Cam was quite low and as a result, banged his head against the piece of equipment just before he reached his position.

The Twitter handle of Cricket Australia's website clearly saw the funny side of it all, tweeting a clip of the video along with the caption "So that's why Gerard Abood wears the helmet," referencing the fact that the umpire tends to wear a cricket helmet while officiating.

Naturally, Twitter was flooded with hilarious responses over the incident. Check out some of the best ones below:

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against Australia.

India, who have already won the series, have gone with the same playing XI which featured in the second T20I on Sunday.

"We are going to bowl. Again, shorter boundary, and we want to put pressure on us again. We are unchanged, " said Kohli.

"It's been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket," he added while talking about the unbeaten run in T20Is.

Australia, on the other hand, have made one change to their playing XI. Regular skipper Aaron Finch comes into the side while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has got a "bit of a niggle", has been left out.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's a good chance on a used wicket to put some runs on board and defend it later," said Finch who will be leading the side.

"We have to make the most of it when we get on a roll with the bat. I'm think somewhere around 190+ is what you're after," he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches