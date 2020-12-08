India vs Australia: Umpire Gerard Abood Bumps into Camera, Becomes Butt of Social Media Jokes

Umpire Gerard Abood, who was one of two umpires in the match alongside Rod Tucker, had quite the headache to deal with - literally.

Cricket umpires are not usually in the spotlight unless they make a questionable decision, but the third and final T20I of the series between India and Australia at Sydney on Tuesday saw one umpire become the butt of jokes on social media. Umpire Gerard Abood, who was one of two umpires in the match alongside Rod Tucker, had quite the headache to deal with - literally. The umpire was walking back to his usual position behind the stumps but he failed to spot that the Spider-Cam was quite low and as a result, banged his head against the piece of equipment just before he reached his position.

The Twitter handle of Cricket Australia's website clearly saw the funny side of it all, tweeting a clip of the video along with the caption "So that's why Gerard Abood wears the helmet," referencing the fact that the umpire tends to wear a cricket helmet while officiating.

Naturally, Twitter was flooded with hilarious responses over the incident. Check out some of the best ones below:

And that’s what happens when you take it off. Never take a chance! — Fawád 🇦🇺 (@f_a_w_a_d) December 8, 2020

Happens to me every day just not a over head camera. — Donald Harvey (@donaldharv3y) December 8, 2020

Umpire *walks* Spider cam: G’day mate, how are ya? 😅 — Pradeep Vincent (@pradeepvincnt29) December 8, 2020

yellow card for spider cam — mou⁵ (@UmairHameed) December 8, 2020

Arre bhai.. bhai.. bhai..#AUSvIND — S O M E N A T H (@somenathpaul_) December 8, 2020

I want to see the cam footage 😅#AUSvIND — GK (@NattuGk) December 8, 2020

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against Australia.

India, who have already won the series, have gone with the same playing XI which featured in the second T20I on Sunday.

"We are going to bowl. Again, shorter boundary, and we want to put pressure on us again. We are unchanged, " said Kohli.

"It's been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket," he added while talking about the unbeaten run in T20Is.

Australia, on the other hand, have made one change to their playing XI. Regular skipper Aaron Finch comes into the side while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has got a "bit of a niggle", has been left out.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's a good chance on a used wicket to put some runs on board and defend it later," said Finch who will be leading the side.

"We have to make the most of it when we get on a roll with the bat. I'm think somewhere around 190+ is what you're after," he added.