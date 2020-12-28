- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: 'Umpires Call Must Be Looked At' - Sachin Tendulkar Leads Call for DRS Review
The debate around the umpires call was renewed again on Monday after a couple of incidents in the second Test between India at Australia at Melbourne.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
Ever since the ICC took the decision to implement the Decision Review System (DRS), there have been issues with its implementation as well as general complaints about the way the system is wired. One of the biggest talking points has always been the use of "Umpires Call" for LBW decisions where the ball is seen to merely clip the stumps instead of the ball hitting them in entirety. Critics have suggested that the ICC should place full faith in technology whereas others maintain that the ball tracking technology is not 100% accurate and therefore the ambiguity of the umpires call should remain. (INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE)
The debate around the umpires call was renewed again on Monday (December 28) after a couple of incidents in the second Test between India at Australia at Melbourne. (LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD)
On two seperate occasions, India were denied a wicket due to the umpire's call being not out and the ball clipping the stumps. Joe Burns was the first to escape when Jasprit Bumrah got one to rap into his pads. Marnus Labuschagne was the second beneficiary, escaping when Mohammed Siraj trapped him in front of the stumps.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to call for a review in the way DRS works. "The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the Umpires Call," he sid on Twitter.
The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire.
The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.#AUSvIND
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020
He wasn't the only one who felt this way. Check out more reactions from social media users below.
Smashing into the stump is apparently not out now?
DRS needs changing #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JwGS1g8uXa
— Joshua Dawe (@joshuadawe9) December 26, 2020
DRS obviously enjoyed itself too much on Christmas Day. #AUSvIND
— Alex Fair (@AJFair85) December 26, 2020
Siraj gets less bounce than Ashwin according to DRS#AUSvIND
— Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 26, 2020
Now, please explain ‘umpire’s call’ to Joe Burns. And show him the two replays...one in Adelaide. And one in Melbourne. Benefit of doubt goes to the umpire in DRS. #AusvInd
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 28, 2020
They say that the DRS is 98.5 % accurate. Then why does the ball needs to hit more than 50%. How about we reduce the percentage to 10. The margin for umpires call gets reduced.#AUSvIND #UmpiresCall @bhogleharsha @chinmaybhogle @SonySportsIndia #SchoolOfCricket
— Akshay Devalapurkar (@ADevalapurkar) December 28, 2020
India took a 131-run lead in the first innings at the beginning of Day 3. They are currently 1-0 down in the four-match series.
