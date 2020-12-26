India vs Australia: Umpiring Blunder Costs India Wicket; Fans Left Puzzled

India vs Australia (TEST)

Right from the start of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, luck hasn't favoured the visitors. First a DRS review taken by Marnus Labuschagne went against the visiting side, when everyone thought he was plumb LBW, and then a run out chance against skipper Tim Paine.

Paine looked clearly out of his crease, when the third umpire gave the decision in his favour. The replays showed that the bat was behind the crease and the umpire had made an error, giving a life to the batsman. Some of the former players, and fans did not agree to the decision. Here are their responses:

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review ! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line ! Should have been out in my opinion — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

@bhogleharsha What is your opinion ?? I would say Paul Wilson (Australian) has made a BLUNDER & handed a christmas present to Tim Paine by judging that NOT OUT..When they can judge NO BALLS by technology, don't see why the same cant tell if the bat is over the line #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/NMvFt0kwXn — Adithya (@aditalks) December 26, 2020

Earlier, resuming the session at 65/3, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head started off positively and didn't give any chance to the Indian bowlers. Both batted sensibly and made sure they kept collecting runs whenever the opportunity came their way.

They shared a 86-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah got Head caught at slips by skipper Ajinkya Rahane at his individual score of 38.

Labuschagne, who had survived a couple of lbw calls and a blow on the helmet as well, looked all set for a well-deserved half century until he became the first Test scalp of Mohammad Siraj, just two runs short of the milestone. Siraj, bowling to his field, got the Australian batter caught by another debutant Shubman Gill down the leg-side. Labuschagne scored 48 runs in 132 balls he faced.

Green and Paine then made sure Australia went into the break without losing any further wickets.