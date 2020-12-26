CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Umpiring Blunder Costs India Wicket; Fans Left Puzzled

Right from the start of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, luck hasn't favoured the visitors. First a DRS review taken by Marnus Labuschagne went against the visiting side, when everyone thought he was plumb LBW, and then a run out chance against skipper Tim Paine.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1

Paine looked clearly out of his crease, when the third umpire gave the decision in his favour. The replays showed that the bat was behind the crease and the umpire had made an error, giving a life to the batsman. Some of the former players, and fans did not agree to the decision. Here are their responses:

Earlier, resuming the session at 65/3, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head started off positively and didn't give any chance to the Indian bowlers. Both batted sensibly and made sure they kept collecting runs whenever the opportunity came their way.

ALSO READ - "Something Fishy. How Did he Not Give That as Out" - Stump Mic Picks Up Indian Player's Disbelief over Third Umpire's Controverisal Decision

They shared a 86-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah got Head caught at slips by skipper Ajinkya Rahane at his individual score of 38.

Labuschagne, who had survived a couple of lbw calls and a blow on the helmet as well, looked all set for a well-deserved half century until he became the first Test scalp of Mohammad Siraj, just two runs short of the milestone. Siraj, bowling to his field, got the Australian batter caught by another debutant Shubman Gill down the leg-side. Labuschagne scored 48 runs in 132 balls he faced.

Green and Paine then made sure Australia went into the break without losing any further wickets.

