India vs Australia: Upcoming Milestones and Records - Will Virat Kohli Score His Lucky 7th in Adelaide?

India will clash with hosts Australia in the Day and Night series opener at the Adelaide Oval from the 17th of December. With a number of superstars in both the squads, we look at some of the records and upcoming milestones which could be crossed in the four-Test series. We also look at some numbers which stand out in Australia.

6: Number of Hundreds for Virat Kohli against Australia in Australia

It is the joint third-highest along with Sachin Tendulkar and Herbert Sutcliffe. Kohli has a maximum two innings in Adelaide to overtake the great Indian and legendary Englishman before the Indian captain flies back to India.

55.39: Kohli's Batting Average in Australia

It is the highest batting average for a non-English visiting batsman in Australia. Kohli has an aggregate of 1274 runs in 23 innings with 6 hundreds and 3 fifties.

160: Number of Runs Needed by Pujara to Reach the 6000-Plus Club

Cheteshwar Pujara has an aggregate of 5840 runs in 77 Tests (128 innings) with 18 hundreds. He is almost certain to reach the 6000-Club during the Australia series which will make him the sixth-fastest Indian to the landmark after Gavaskar (117 innings), Kohli (119), Tendulkar (120), Sehwag (123) and Dravid (125).

20: Number of Wickets Needed by Shami to Reach the 200 Club

Mohammed Shami has picked 180 Test wickets in just 49 matches at a strike rate of 49.4. If he does manage to take 20 wickets in the series he will become the second-fastest Indian after Kapil Dev who reached the landmark in 50 Tests. Shami would have just beaten Javagal Srinath who reached 200 wickets in 54 Tests.

2000 & 200: Ravindra Jadeja is 131 runs away from joining a select Club

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 1869 runs and picked 213 wickets in 49 Tests. If he manages to score 131 runs in the series, he will join a select Club of 20 players (including 4 Indians - Kapil Dev, Kumble, Ashwin and Harbhajan) to take the double of scoring at least 2000 runs and picking a minimum of 200 Test wickets.

26: Number of Runs Needed by Agarwal to Reach 1000 Test Runs

Mayank Agarwal has had a great start to his Test career and has an aggregate of 974 runs in 11 Tests (17 innings). If he scores 26 in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval, he would equal Pujara's record and become the second-fastest Indian to 1000 Test runs (18 innings). Vinod Kambli reached the milestone in just 14 innings!

10: Number of Wickets Needed by Nathan Lyon to Reach the 400 Club

Nathan Lyon has a tally of 390 wickets in 96 Tests at 31.58 apiece. If he does reach the milestone during the series, he will become only the sixth-spinner in Test cricket history to do so. The famous five before him are Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Rangana Herath and Harbhajan Singh.

8: Number of Wickets Starc Needs to Reach 50 in Day and Night Tests

Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker in the world in Day and Night Test cricket. He has picked 42 wickets in just 7 Tests at 19.23 apiece at a strike rate of 35.6 including 3 five-wickets in an innings' hauls.

5: Number of Wickets Hazlewood Needs to Reach the 200 Club

Josh Hazlewood would become the 13th fast bowler from Australia to reach the milestone.

7: Number of Wickets Cummins Needs to Reach 150 Test Wickets

If he achieves the feat in Adelaide, he would have done so in 31 Tests and joined the ranks of Illustrious Australian legends like Lillee, Warne and MacGill who also reached 150 wickets in 31 Tests.

541: Number of Runs Labuschagne Needs to Reach 2000 Test Runs

Marnus Labuschagne has had a great start to his Test career and has scored 1459 runs in just 23 innings at an average of 63.43. If he has a great series and scores a minimum of 541 runs he will become the second-fastest in the history of Test cricket to reach 2000 Test Runs. Labuschagne would have reached the landmark in a maximum of 31 innings. Don Bradman reached the milestone in 22 innings while George Headley who follows took 32 innings.

26: Number of Test Hundreds for Steven Smith

Smith has the potential to go past many Australian legends in the series against India. Border had registered 27 hundreds, Clarke - 28, Bradman - 29 and Hayden - 30. A really good series and Smith can go past all of them!