'KL Rahul’s Selection not Based on Performance but Favouritism': Ex-IND Bowling Coach's Scathing Remarks

KL Rahul scored just 20 runs after facing 70 balls as he was dismissed by Todd Murphy in the penultimate over of the first day of the first Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur.

The Indian cricketer, who recently tied the knot with Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in an intimate ceremony at a Khandala farmhouse, has been struggling at the crease.

Rahul, in fact, averages 18 in the last 10 innings with the Indian vice-captain posting scores of 23, 50, 8, 12, 10, 22, 23, 10, 2 and 20 since his century against South Africa in Centurion in the Boxing Day Test back in 2021.

India vs Australia: 1st Test, Day 3 - LIVE

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to criticise KL Rahul, saying that the Indian opener has been given ‘many chances’.

“I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances," Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

“Especially when there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to," Prasad added in another post.

When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren’t allowed to.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

“And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja .Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari," he continued.

And to make matters worse, Rahul is the designated vice-captain. Ashwin has a great cricketing brain, should be the vice captain in the Test format. If not him should be Pujara or Jadeja .Mayank Agarwal had a far better impact than Rahul in Tests and so did Vihari.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

“Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been Consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances. One of the reasons why many ex-cricketers aren’t vocal despite seeing such favouritism is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchisee wrong way,as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told truth," he added.

is the chances of losing out on potential IPL gigs. They wouldn’t want to rub the captain of a franchisee wrong way,as in today’s age most people like yes men and blind approvers. Often well wishers are your best critics but times have changed & people don’t want to be told truth— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Despite of Rahul’s exploits with the bat, or lack thereof, India managed to post 400 in their first innings, with Rohit Sharma scoring his ninth hundred, becoming the first Indian captain to hit centuries in all three formats, with his score of 120. After picking up five Australian wickets, Ravinder Jadeja blasted 70 runs, while Axar Patel smashed crucial 84 runs.

ALSO READ | Todd Murphy Latest in Line of Understudies Who Got Better of The Indian Batters in India

After the end of day’s play on Friday, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour faced the media and when posed the questions regarding Rahul’s form he said: “I won’t be able to comment on that. To be fair to KL, the past 10 Tests that he has played he (Rahul) has scored couple of hundreds and couple of fifties. He has a hundred in South Africa, he has a hundred in England and also has a couple of fifties. I don’t think we are there."

Get the latest Cricket News here