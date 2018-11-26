India vs Australia: Verdict - Rahul, Pant and Khaleel Disappoint in Drawn Series

Now before the focus shifts to the blockbuster four-match Test series, starting December 6, we take a look at how those 11 Indian players performed in the series.
Rohit Sharma - Rating: 4, Verdict: Poor
Matches 3 | Runs 30 | Average 15
After scoring a terrific century against Windies in the home series, Rohit failed to make any major impact against Australia. Chasing 174 in the first T20I, the 31-year-old found it difficult to get going and ended up throwing his wicket away. Rohit, however, managed a decent 16-ball 23 in the last match to get India off to a flying start in their 165-run chase. The limited-overs vice-captain would have liked a bit more runs under his belt ahead of the Test series.
Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 8.5, Verdict: Very Good
Matches 3 | Runs 117 | Average 58.50
The left-hander is altogether a different beast when it comes to white-ball cricket. He might have been left out of the scheme of things in the longest format of the game but Dhawan remains to be a vital cog in the limited-overs set-up. He scored a stroke-filled 42-ball 76 in Brisbane but failed to get India over the line. Even in the final game, Dhawan smashed 41 off just 22 deliveries but got out at the wrong time which could have proved costly if not for Kohli's masterclass. Dhawan, however, managed to make an impact on both the occasions and deserves a 'thigh-five' for his efforts.
KL Rahul - Rating: 3, Verdict: Poor
Matches 3 | Runs 27 | Average 13.50
Rahul has got all the ingredients that are required to be successful in all formats of the game but the right-hander from Karnataka is yet to do justice to his talent at this level. He had perfect opportunities in both the games to stamp his authority but failed to get going. Rahul managed scores of 13 and 14 and fell to spinners (Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell respectively) on both occasions. India will be slightly worried about his form going into the Test series.
Virat Kohli - Rating: 8, Verdict: Very Good
Matches 3 | Runs 65 | Average 65
Kohli came out to bat at No. 4 in the first match and had a rare failure. There was no one to anchor the innings and India went on to lose that match. He switched to his favourite No. 3 spot in Sydney and showed everyone why he is the best player when it comes to chasing down totals. The 30-year-old constructed his innings beautifully and played some gorgeous shots all around the ground. He didn't throw away his wicket and left the field only when the job was done. The T20I series is done and dusted and Kohli will now have his eyes set on the Test series.
Rishabh Pant - Rating: 3, Verdict: Poor
Matches 3 | Runs 20 | Average 10
The 21-year-old is being given a long run and the onus is on him to repay the faith of selectors and team management. Pant looked good for a while in the first match but couldn't come up with anything substantial. He then was dismissed for a golden duck in the third T20I. India opted to "rest" MS Dhoni from the series against Windies and Australia but Pant has failed to make any mark. After playing just as a specialist batsman against Windies, Pant was also given back his wicket-keeping gloves in this series. That's another area where he will have to work on.
Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 8, Verdict: Very Good
Matches 3 | Runs 52 | Average 52
Karthik didn't get big runs but his knocks were as important as Dhawan's 76 and Kohli 61*. It was his 13-ball 30 that kept India in the game till the last over in Brisbane, while his sedate 18-ball 22* served as a perfect supporting act to Kohli at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He put on an unbeaten 60-run stand with Kohli and to help India get over the line. Karthik is someone who knows how to put the finishing touches and brings that calmness in tense situations. India could very well use his services in the 50-over format as well if they manage to sneak him into the playing XI.
Krunal Pandya - Rating: 6.5, Verdict: Good
Matches 3 | Wickets 5 | Economy 9.50
It's not easy to bounce back after being hammered for 55 runs on your first match on Australian soil but that's what Krunal did. He bowled a tidy spell of 1 for 26 in Melbourne before scalping four wickets in the final clash. It was his four wickets that broke the back of the Australian batting order and put India on top. He didn't find much help from the tracks that were offered but kept it nice and tight in the last two matches. The all-rounder was dismissed for just two runs in the only chance he got to bat. If he can come up with a couple of decent knocks, it won't be long before he finds himself in the ODI outfit as well.
Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 9, Verdict: Very Good
Matches 3 | Wickets 4 | Economy 5.5
The left-arm wrist spinner commanded respect from Australian batsmen and he got it from them. Not once in the series he ended with figures of over six runs per over. Aaron Finch (twice), Chris Lynn and Alex Carey were his four victims and not all Australian batsmen were able to pick him. Kuldeep surely missed his partner Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn't get a game, as he lacked support from the other end. Kuldeep is in great form and it won't come as a surprise if India start with him in the Test series.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating: 5, Verdict: Average
Matches 3 | Wickets 2 | Economy 6.8
The right-arm seamer bowled a couple of economical spells but would have liked more wickets to his name. Bhuvneshwar looked in good rhythm in this series and it will serve as a huge boost to the Indian team management with the 2019 World Cup not too far away. It was only in the last match where he leaked runs and didn't look as consistent in the death overs. India, however, will be happy with the progress he is making since his return from the injury.
Jasprit Bumrah - Rating: 5, Verdict: Average
Matches 3 | Wickets 2 | Average 7.18
Bumrah had a rare bad day in Sydney where he went wicketless after conceded 83 runs. The team management, however, won't be worried about this one performance considering how consistently he has delivered for his team in all the facets of the game. Bumrah was once again superb in the death overs (except the third T20I) and mixed his lengths to perfection. India are scheduled to play quite a few games before the World Cup in England and the key will to keep him fresh and fit.
Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 4, Verdict: Poor
Matches 3 | Wickets 3 | Economy 10.54
The left-arm paceman looked good in patches but couldn't hit the right line and length on a consistent basis and ended up leaking runs close to 11 runs per over. 1/42, 2/39 and 0/35 are what his figures read. Khaleel is someone who brings variety to the attack but he will have to perform much better than what he did in this series. His strength is to move the new ball from the full-length but he hardly bowled on those areas. He will also have to work on his death bowling if he wants to be a regular member of India's limited-overs side.
* Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav didn't get any game.
*Rating chart: Very poor 0-1, Poor 2-4, Average 5-6, Good 7, Very good 8-9, Excellent 10.
