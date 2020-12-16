India vs Australia: Vijay Hazare & Virat Kohli's Hundreds in Both Innings, Rahul Dravid's 233, a Historic Win in 2018 - India at the Adelaide Oval

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Vijay Hazare & Virat Kohli's Hundreds in Both Innings, Rahul Dravid's 233, a Historic Win in 2018 - India at the Adelaide Oval
India will clash with Australia in the Day and Night Series Opener at the Adelaide Oval from the 17th of December. The visitors will have happy memories of this ground - India beat Australia in the series opener, also at the Adelaide Oval in 2018-19 which set the tone for the rest of the series which India ultimately won 2-1 - their first series win in Australia.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Let us look at the numbers which stand out for India from the previous clashes between the two countries at the historic venue.
Head to Head
12: Number of Times India and Australia have faced each other in Adelaide.
India has won just twice - in 2003 and 2018, lost 7 times and have played out a draw in three matches.
1948 - Bradman's Double and Hazare's Hundreds in Both Innings
Captain, Sir Don Bradman smashed 201 off just 296 deliveries as Australia amassed 674 in the first innings and went on to win by an innings. There were some fine individual performances by the Indians - Vijay Hazare became the first Indian batsman to record a hundred in both innings of a Test. Dattu Phadkar also hit a century in the first innings.
1978 - India's Highest 4th Innings' Total
445: India's Total in the Fourth Innings in 1978
Chasing a mammoth 493 to win the decider at the Adelaide Oval, India gave a real scare to the Parker-hit Australian side and did not go down before a fight. Amarnath and Viswanath took the visitors to 210 for the loss of two wickets before the latter was dismissed for 73. Vengsarkar (78) and Kirmani (51) kept India in the hunt but they ultimately fell short by 48 runs (lost by 47 runs) and were bowled out for 445 - the highest score by India in the 4th innings of a Test in their history!
1981 - Patil's Breathtaking Hundred
174: Sandeep Patil hammered 174 off just 240 deliveries in India's first innings in 1981
1985 - The Best Bowling Figures By an Indian in Australia
8-106: Kapil Dev's Bowling Figures in 1985 in Adelaide
1992 - Azhar Shows His Class
106: Mohammad Azharuddin's Score in a 372-Run Chase in 1992
India, chasing 333 for a win in the 4th Test in Adelaide in 1992, were in dire straits at 102 for 4 when Azharuddin joined Manjrekar in the middle. The pair put together 70 for the fifth-wicket before Manjrekar was dismissed. Kapil Dev's exit soon after made it worse at 182 for 6. Azharuddin then recorded a 101-run stand with Manoj Prabhakar registering his hundred during the partnership. He was dismissed at the score on 283. Prabhakar fought with the tail but ultimately India fell short and were bowled out for 333. Azharuddin had scored a fine 106 off just 162 deliveries hitting as many as 17 boundaries against the likes of McDermott, Whitney, Merv Hughes and Warne.
2003 - Dravid 233 and Agarkar's 6-41 and a Famous Win
233: The Highest Score by an Indian in Adelaide
Rahul Dravid's 233 and VVS Laxman's 148 helped India reach close to Australia's 556 in the first innings. Ajit Agarkar returned with 6-41 in the second innings and bowled out Australia for 196. Dravid, again top-scored for India in the second innings with an unbeaten 72 leading his team to a fine win chasing down 230 set by the home team.
2008 - A Rare Second Innings' Hundred For Sehwag
151: Sehwag's Only Second Innings' Hundred
Virender Sehwag registered 151 off 236 deliveries of India's total of 269/7 declared in the second innings in Adelaide in 2008 - it is the only hundred in his career that Sehwag has scored in the second innings!
2014 - Kohli's Hundreds in Both Innings
3: Number of Hundreds Registered by Kohli at the Adelaide Oval
Batting at Number 6, Kohli scored a fighting 116 in the first innings in 2012. He then became the fourth Indian after Hazare, Gavaskar and Dravid to register a hundred in each innings of a Test when he scored 115 and 141 at the Adelaide Oval in 2014. Chasing 364, Kohli and Murali Vijay had forged together a brilliant 185-run stand for the third wicket before Vijay's dismissal opened the floodgates for India. Kohli continued the fight but was finally out with the team score at 304 hammering a brilliant 141 off just 175 deliveries.
Kohli's three hundreds in Adelaide are the joint-highest by a visiting batsman in Australia along with Sir Jack Hobbs.
2018 - India Win Series Opener for First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a splendid 123 (out of an Indian total of 250) in the first innings. The bowling unit led by Bumrah, Shami and Ashwin ensured that India got a 15-run lead. Pujara again top-scored for India with 71 in the second innings and with contributions from KL Rahul (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (70) helped India to 307. Australia, set 323, ran India close but were bowled out for 291. India had won the series opener for the first time in Australia.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking