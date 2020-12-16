India vs Australia: Vijay Hazare & Virat Kohli's Hundreds in Both Innings, Rahul Dravid's 233, a Historic Win in 2018 - India at the Adelaide Oval

India will clash with Australia in the Day and Night Series Opener at the Adelaide Oval from the 17th of December. The visitors will have happy memories of this ground - India beat Australia in the series opener, also at the Adelaide Oval in 2018-19 which set the tone for the rest of the series which India ultimately won 2-1 - their first series win in Australia.

India will clash with Australia in the Day and Night Series Opener at the Adelaide Oval from the 17th of December. The visitors will have happy memories of this ground - India beat Australia in the series opener, also at the Adelaide Oval in 2018-19 which set the tone for the rest of the series which India ultimately won 2-1 - their first series win in Australia.

Let us look at the numbers which stand out for India from the previous clashes between the two countries at the historic venue.

Head to Head

12: Number of Times India and Australia have faced each other in Adelaide.

India has won just twice - in 2003 and 2018, lost 7 times and have played out a draw in three matches.

1948 - Bradman's Double and Hazare's Hundreds in Both Innings

Captain, Sir Don Bradman smashed 201 off just 296 deliveries as Australia amassed 674 in the first innings and went on to win by an innings. There were some fine individual performances by the Indians - Vijay Hazare became the first Indian batsman to record a hundred in both innings of a Test. Dattu Phadkar also hit a century in the first innings.

1978 - India's Highest 4th Innings' Total

445: India's Total in the Fourth Innings in 1978

Chasing a mammoth 493 to win the decider at the Adelaide Oval, India gave a real scare to the Parker-hit Australian side and did not go down before a fight. Amarnath and Viswanath took the visitors to 210 for the loss of two wickets before the latter was dismissed for 73. Vengsarkar (78) and Kirmani (51) kept India in the hunt but they ultimately fell short by 48 runs (lost by 47 runs) and were bowled out for 445 - the highest score by India in the 4th innings of a Test in their history!

1981 - Patil's Breathtaking Hundred

174: Sandeep Patil hammered 174 off just 240 deliveries in India's first innings in 1981

1985 - The Best Bowling Figures By an Indian in Australia

8-106: Kapil Dev's Bowling Figures in 1985 in Adelaide

1992 - Azhar Shows His Class

106: Mohammad Azharuddin's Score in a 372-Run Chase in 1992

India, chasing 333 for a win in the 4th Test in Adelaide in 1992, were in dire straits at 102 for 4 when Azharuddin joined Manjrekar in the middle. The pair put together 70 for the fifth-wicket before Manjrekar was dismissed. Kapil Dev's exit soon after made it worse at 182 for 6. Azharuddin then recorded a 101-run stand with Manoj Prabhakar registering his hundred during the partnership. He was dismissed at the score on 283. Prabhakar fought with the tail but ultimately India fell short and were bowled out for 333. Azharuddin had scored a fine 106 off just 162 deliveries hitting as many as 17 boundaries against the likes of McDermott, Whitney, Merv Hughes and Warne.

2003 - Dravid 233 and Agarkar's 6-41 and a Famous Win

233: The Highest Score by an Indian in Adelaide

Rahul Dravid's 233 and VVS Laxman's 148 helped India reach close to Australia's 556 in the first innings. Ajit Agarkar returned with 6-41 in the second innings and bowled out Australia for 196. Dravid, again top-scored for India in the second innings with an unbeaten 72 leading his team to a fine win chasing down 230 set by the home team.

2008 - A Rare Second Innings' Hundred For Sehwag

151: Sehwag's Only Second Innings' Hundred

Virender Sehwag registered 151 off 236 deliveries of India's total of 269/7 declared in the second innings in Adelaide in 2008 - it is the only hundred in his career that Sehwag has scored in the second innings!

2014 - Kohli's Hundreds in Both Innings

3: Number of Hundreds Registered by Kohli at the Adelaide Oval

Batting at Number 6, Kohli scored a fighting 116 in the first innings in 2012. He then became the fourth Indian after Hazare, Gavaskar and Dravid to register a hundred in each innings of a Test when he scored 115 and 141 at the Adelaide Oval in 2014. Chasing 364, Kohli and Murali Vijay had forged together a brilliant 185-run stand for the third wicket before Vijay's dismissal opened the floodgates for India. Kohli continued the fight but was finally out with the team score at 304 hammering a brilliant 141 off just 175 deliveries.

Kohli's three hundreds in Adelaide are the joint-highest by a visiting batsman in Australia along with Sir Jack Hobbs.

2018 - India Win Series Opener for First Time

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a splendid 123 (out of an Indian total of 250) in the first innings. The bowling unit led by Bumrah, Shami and Ashwin ensured that India got a 15-run lead. Pujara again top-scored for India with 71 in the second innings and with contributions from KL Rahul (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (70) helped India to 307. Australia, set 323, ran India close but were bowled out for 291. India had won the series opener for the first time in Australia.