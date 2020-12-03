- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and Other Players to Watch Out For Ahead of 1st T20I
Ahead of the T20I series opener between India and Australia at Canberra, we look at five players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
After registering a morale-boosting win over Australia in the third and final ODI to avoid a series whitewash, the Indian team will take on the hosts in first of the three T20Is to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. India will, however, miss the services of pace bowler Shardul Thakur who was the standout bowler in Wednesday's ODI, picking three wickets including that of Steve Smith, to help his side win by 13 runs. India's record in T20Is in Australia is superior to the hosts in their duels. Till date they have played nine matches against each other with India coming out winners on five occasions.
Also Read: Team India's ODI Series Report Card, Hardik Pandya Scores Perfect 10
Ahead of the T20I series opener here we look at five players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
Aaron Finch - The Australian skipper may have had a poor IPL but he proved that class is permanent when he led his troops from the front to a 2-1 series win over India. His recent form for country has been exquisite and Australia will depend on him and David Warner to get them off to excellent starts.
Virat Kohli - The Indian skipper wasn't performing up to his own lofty standards during the ODI series but given that he will be missing the majority of the Test series, he will be desperate to end his time Down Under on a high. As such, it wouldn't be unrealistic to expect Kohli to showcase his best in the T20I series.
Also Read: KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar, Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott & Other Key Battles
Steve Smith - Another who, like Finch, had a poor IPL by his own standards yet came into his own in the national colours. Back to back centuries in the first two ODIs ensured they sealed the series before the final match and given that Smith has claimed to have 'found his hands' recently, one can expect plenty more from the former Australia skipper.
Jasprit Bumrah - Like Kohli, Bumrah too didn't live up to the exceptionally high standards he sets for himself during the ODI series, However, he had an excellent IPL and is always a dangerous operator with the white ball. The lanjy pacer will doubtless be raring to go and prove his recent form is only an aberration.
Also Read: A Look at What Went Wrong for Virat Kohli & Co. in ODI Series
Adam Zampa - The highest wicket-taker in the ODI series, Zampa has shown that while he might not be the biggest turner of the ball, he is a canny operator in white-ball cricket. His changes of pace and consistent line and length will make him a tough customer to get away in the shortest format.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking