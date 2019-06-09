India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Asks Fans to Not Jeer Steve Smith

London: Fans in England have, not surprisingly, given Steven Smith and David Warner rough welcomes this World Cup booing and chanting 'cheater' each time they take field.
Things were no different on Sunday (June 9) in Australia's match against India at The Oval, with the predominantly Indian crowd getting stuck in to the duo who are returning after their one-year bans for ball tampering.
However, it didn't go down well with Virat Kohli. The Indian captain twice asked them to stop booing Smith, asking them to instead cheer for the Indian team.
When India fans started getting stuck into @stevesmith49, here's how #ViratKohli responded to them. And here's the reaction from the Australian! Absolute class! #SpiritOfCrickethttps://t.co/2gMOtR6lQZ— ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019
Crowd at The Oval boos Steve Smith's entry. Virat Kohli clearly not impressed, asks them to stop. Nice. #IndvAus— Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) June 9, 2019
The first occasion came in the Indian innings, when Smith fielded briefly at third man. The crowd at the Vauxhall End welcomed him to the deep with loud chants of 'cheater' prompting Kohli to signal in their direction. The Australian, who merely smiled at the crowd, after Kohli's gesture and shook hands with the Indian captain as they crossed each other in between overs.
The second occasion came when Smith walked in to bat. The entire ground gave him a rough welcome, but the former Australian batsman found support in the Indian captain.
India made 352/5 batting first, with Kohli scoring 82.
