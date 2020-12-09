- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian After Sachin Tendulkar to Score 3000 Runs in Australia
Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s record breaking and setting spree continues in the ongoing tour of Australia. Kohli added another record to his kitty, when he matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record to complete 3,000 international runs in Australia. Kohli recently surpassed Tendulkar’s limited overs record for being the quickest batsman to breach the 12,000 runs. He equalled the master blaster’s achievement in the white-ball format as the run-machine slammed 85 runs in the third and final T20I against Australia to continue his blitzkrieg with the bat.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
While Kohli’s heroics with the bat didn’t save the day for his team, however, the Indian captain managed to add one more achievement to his already envied set of records by becoming the second batsman to score 3,000 runs in Australia. With this new feather in his illustrious cap, he equalled Tendulkar’s record in land down under.
The former batting maestro ended his career with 3,300 runs in Australia, while Kohli’s ongoing onslaught has so far amassed him, 3,052 runs across formats. He has so far scored 1,274 runs in Tests, 1,327 runs in ODIs and 451 from T20Is.
The 32-year-old also became the sixth overseas player to reach the 3,000-run mark in Australia. He joins an elite club of batsman such as Sir Vivian Richards, Desmond Haynes, David Gower, Brian Lara and Tendulkar. Richards tops the list with 4,529 runs from 95 games.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli led Indian team lost the third and final T20I as Australia won the fixture by 12 runs. The hosts had conceded the series after the visitors gained an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the first two T20Is.
The two sides will now march to Adelaide to lock horns in an all-important Test series starting December 17,2020. Sadly, the charismatic Indian skipper will head home after the first Test, as the Kohli-Anushka Sharma couple are expecting the birth of their first child.\
Kohli said he feels that he has got back his rhythm ahead of the first Test that starts on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval although he is not yet sure if he will play the second warm-up, a day-night fixture, for the touring Indians against Australia A prior to that.
"I felt good (after the third T20I). I have got into a good head-space. I was a bit scratchy in the first ODI. I guess I was thinking too much about my technique. You are in a good headspace when you are playing well and are able to switch from one format to the other," said Kohli in the post-match media interaction.
