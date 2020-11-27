- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co. Sport Black Armbands in Memory of Phil Hughes & Dean Jones
The Indian cricket team are wearing black armbands in memory of Phil Hughes and Dean Jones during the first ODI against Australia at Sydney on Friday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 27, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
The Indian cricket team are wearing black armbands in memory of Phil Hughes and Dean Jones during the first ODI against Australia at Sydney on Friday (November 27). Hughes had passed away on this day 6 years ago when he was struck on the neck with a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground itself. Jones had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while doing commentary work for the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. (IND v AUS 1st ODI Live)
"#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago," BCCI tweeted on their official handle along with a photo of the players.
#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0O8wJT5VIq
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020
"We will bat first. It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," said Finch.
"The wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can put runs on the board and defend. Steve Smith is back and he replaces Mitchell Marsh," he added.
For India, Mayank Agarwal will open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, informed India skipper Virat Kohli.
Also Read: No Clarity at All on Injury Issues of Rohit & Ishant, Says Virat Kohli
"It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice, we got some valuable time (on account of the quarantine)," Kohli said.
Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav are the players who missed out on being part of the Indian XI.
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking