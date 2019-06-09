India vs Australia: 'Outstanding Performance on Batting Track' - Kohli Credits Bowlers for Win

Indian fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah picked six wickets between themselves which put the brakes on Australia at The Oval, and captain Virat Kohli had high praise for their performances in conditions that weren’t ideal for bowlers.
“It was an outstanding performance with the ball on a good batting track. You have to bowl well. You can't take things for granted,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
While the bowlers were in fine form and did their bit to stop what is otherwise a strong Australian batting line-up, the Indian team started things off with a solid century partnership between Rohit Sharma (57) and Shikhar Dhawan (117).
“A top, top win for us after losing that series in India. We came in with intent right from ball one. The opening partnership was outstanding.”
“That 30 runs gives you the luxury. One of the top three getting hundred always helps and after that we decided to send Hardik Pandya to cash in on the situation.”
“This was a very professional performance again. You hardly need to say anything to them.”
Dhawan, who was eventually declared man-of-the-match for his century, did not however take the field in the second innings due to a finger injury while he was batting earlier in the day.
“Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We worked really hard in the nets and our process is very strong that's why the results are going our way,” an elated Dhawan said after the match.
“We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire.”
The southpaw will undergo preliminary scans before the full extent of his injury is revealed.
“We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches.”
India’s next match will be against New Zealand on Thursday (June 13) at Trent Bridge.
