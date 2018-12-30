India vs Australia | Kohli Equals Ganguly’s Record of Most Away Wins in Tests

MS Dhoni had won six games in 30 overseas Tests, while Rahul Dravid had won five in 17.
Kohli, who reached this milestone when India won the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne by 137-runs, will no doubt be looking to add to that number when the two sides square-off in Sydney for the fourth Test beginning January 3.
India’s victory in Melbourne means they have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
The resounding win is also India’s 150th win in the longest format and they become only the fifth country behind Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa to attain so.
While Virat Kohli the batsman leads most of the charts in international cricket, he also leads the way in terms of having the best win percentage among Indian captains in Test cricket.
Kohli has won 26 out of the 45 matches he has captained with 10 defeats and nine draws to go with that which gives him a win percentage of 57.78. Second to him is Dhoni with 27 wins out of 60 Tests and a win percentage of 45.
The impressive performance at Melbourne has also given the team a couple of milestones to celebrate as this is the first instance where India have led series 2-1 in Australia.
The Boxing Day Test win is also the second instance when India have won two Tests in Australia, the previous occasion being in 1977/78 when Australia won the 3-2. India had won the third and fourth games on that tour before losing the series in the decider.
First Published: December 30, 2018, 10:21 AM IST