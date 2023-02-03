'Back at it': Virat Kohli Sweats it Out at a Gym Ahead of India vs Australia Nagpur Test - WATCH

Team India’s focus has shifted to Test cricket as it begins gearing up for the 4-match Test series, starting February 9 in Nagpur. The Aussies are already here and have started training in Bengaluru. The hosts, who are the defending Border-Gavaskar Trophy champions, will be looking to retain the title as their qualification for the World Test Championship final is also at stake.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has shared the video from a training session ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. The former Indian captain could be seen sweating it out in a gym as he performs multiple cardiovascular and strength-building exercises.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kohli wrote, “Back at it, #vkcam”.

Kohli will be eyeing a century in the longest format of the game when he enters the 4-match series. His last Test ton was against Bangladesh in 2019, in the first-ever day-night Test played on Indian soil. Since then, it took him almost three years to score a hundred across formats.

Last year, he ended the draught of international hundreds, smashing his maiden T20I ton in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. A few months later, he also notched up the triple-figures in ODIs, against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, leaving behind former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on the list of most ODI centuries.

So far, Kohli has played 104 Test matches and has scored 8119 runs, averaging 48.90. He has 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries to his credit. Back in 2017, when Australia visited India for a Test series, Kohli led India to a 2-1 victory despite losing the first Test in Pune by 333 runs. The hosts bounced back in Bengaluru with a series-levelling 75-run victory.

The third Test, played in Ranchi, ended in a draw after Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double hundred and wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha contributed with a 117-run knock.

The fourth and final Test in Dharamsala saw Kuldeep Yadav making his debut. Kohli missed out due to a shoulder injury and Ajinkya Rahane took charge. India defeated Australia by 8 wickets to win the series 2-1.

