India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Has His Say on Late Review in 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Australia and India saw some DRS related controversy as Virat Kohli's men were denied a sureshot wicket.

The third T20I between Australia and India saw some DRS related controversy as Virat Kohli's men were denied a sureshot wicket. The incident happened during the 11th over of the innings, where T Natarajan appealed for an LBW against Matthew Wade, but he umpired ruled him not out. Kohli opted for the review but was told that his time to call for the review had elapsed. There were protests from the on-field batsmen that the replay had already been played on the giant screen, even before the stipulated time for DRS was over. But had the review gone ahead successfully, India would have bagged a wicket at a crucial time. Kohli was not impressed with the entire proceedings and even made his feelings on it clear after the game.

"Yes that LBW was in a strange manner because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down or not and within 15 seconds the replay was on screen," Kohli said during the virtual press conference.

"And we decided to go for the review but the umpire said nothing can be done. These mistakes shouldn't be done at the highest level and in a very important game this could be very costly," he added.

Also Read: Hosts Prevent Series Clean Sweep with 12-run Win in Third T20I

Riding on wicket-keeper-batsman Matthew Wade's 80 and Glenn Maxwell's 54 and a combined haul of five wickets for 64 runs in 10 overs by spinners Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa and Maxwell, Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third and final T20I.

The win restored some pride for Australia as they had lost the series 2-1 after going down in the first two matches.

The Aussies had won the ODI series 2-1 prior to the T20Is.

India, who lost KL Rahul on just the second ball of the innings as the opener holed out to deep mid-wicket, kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the top-order caved in.

Also Read: Fans Can't Get Enough of Sanju Samson's Sensational Fielding Effort During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Only skipper Virat Kohli kept up the fight, making 85 off 61 deliveries. At one point in time, it seemed that Kohli and Hardik Pandya would tilt the game in India's favour as they took 20 runs in the 16th over and 13 runs in the 17th over to bring the equation down to 43 off 18 balls.

However, Pandya was dismissed off the first ball of the 18th over for a 13-ball 20 and soon after that Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the 19th over.

Swepson was the star for Australia picking three for 23 in his four overs. He removed Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 21), Sanju Samson (10 off 9) and Shreyas Iyer (first-ball duck).