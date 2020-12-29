CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads the Way in Lauding Ajinkya Rahane-led India after Melbourne Win

India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the side after they defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1.

India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the side after they defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1. With the side being led by Ajinkya Rahane in Kohli's absence, who has flown back home to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child, they chased down 70 to win in the second session of the fourth day and in fact managed to get the runs needed in 15.5 overs despite losing two early wickets. The win was doubly special given it came off the back of a humilating loss at Adelaide in the series opener. (India vs Australia Full Scorecard | India vs Australia Highlights

"What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here," Kohli said on Twitter. (India vs Australia Full Coverage  India vs Australia Full Schedule

Kohli was soon joined by others in sending their best wishes to the side. Check out some of the best reactions below.

The third Test will take place at Sydney from January 3 onwards.

