India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads the Way in Lauding Ajinkya Rahane-led India after Melbourne Win

India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the side after they defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1.

India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the side after they defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1. With the side being led by Ajinkya Rahane in Kohli's absence, who has flown back home to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child, they chased down 70 to win in the second session of the fourth day and in fact managed to get the runs needed in 15.5 overs despite losing two early wickets. The win was doubly special given it came off the back of a humilating loss at Adelaide in the series opener. (India vs Australia Full Scorecard | India vs Australia Highlights)

"What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here," Kohli said on Twitter. (India vs Australia Full Coverage | India vs Australia Full Schedule)

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

Kohli was soon joined by others in sending their best wishes to the side. Check out some of the best reactions below.

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

Congratulations Team India on a fantastic come back. @ajinkyarahane88’s great captaincy lead to an incredible win. @RealShubmanGill well done, Way to go! #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/pmo60h1xAG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 29, 2020

This will go down as one of India's most memorable test wins. Winning a test in Australia is always special but to do so given the wounds of Adelaide and the absence of key players makes it one for the ages — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2020

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

A really special win at the MCG. Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

A win to remember. A win to cherish. Considering the Adelaide debacle and the quality of players unavailable for this game, it will go down as one of India’s finest wins overseas. Well done, Rahane and co. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 29, 2020

The third Test will take place at Sydney from January 3 onwards.