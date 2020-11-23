- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli-led XI Defeat KL Rahul-led Side in Intra-squad Practice Game
The Indian cricket team on Sunday (November 22) played an intra-squad practice game in preparation for the white-ball leg of the series against Australia.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 23, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
India's tour of Australia will begin with the first of three ODI matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday (November 27). The Indian cricket team on Sunday (November 22) played an intra-squad practice game in preparation for the white-ball leg of the series, which for a change will precede the four-match Test series. The match was a 40-over-a-side encounter, with the Virat Kohli-led CK Nayudu XI beat KL Rahul's Ranjitsinhji XI by 5 wickets. Updates for the match were shared on the team's official Instagram handle via the stories feature.
Rahul's side batted first in the encounter. Interestingly, it wasn't the side's skipper who came out to open the batting as Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal started proceedings with the bat.
Also Read: David Warner Says He Won't Respond to Sledging Attempts
The Ranjitsinhji XI set the CK Nayudu XI a target of 236 to chase down in 40 overs, which they chased down with 26 balls remaining. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for the Kohli-led side.
In what can only be seen as a good sign for the Indian team, both Kohli and Rahul were in fine touch with the bat. Kohli scored 91 off 58 balls during the chase whereas Rahul scored 83 off 66 balls when his side were batting.
Virat Kohli's men are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and would be high on confidence with success of their last tour Down Under on the back of their minds.
Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Need to Leave for Australia in 3-4 Days if They Are to Play Tests, Says Ravi Shastri
However, they would face a stiff competition this time around as Steve Smith and David Warner, who were not part of the 2018-19 series, will be raring to go.
Skipper Kohli will also return to India after taking part in the first Test to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17-21 to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first child.
