- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriMatch Ended180/7(16.0) RR 11.25
WI
NZ179/5(16.0) RR 11.25
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriMatch Ended179/6(20.0) RR 8.95
SA
ENG183/5(20.0) RR 8.95
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Looking for Sixth Bowler, Hardik Pandya Has A Suggestion
According to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Team India needs to look more closely at Pandya family if they want to fill that gap created by the absence of a sixth bowler.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 28, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
India cricketer Hardik Pandya, who impressed cricket fans with his 90-run knock against Australia on Friday, said that the team could perhaps “look in the Pandya family”, referring to brother Krunal Pandya, to solve India’s all-rounder problem.Krunal has played 18 T20Is for India in which he has scored 121 runs and picked 14 wickets.
Also read: Virat Kohli's Team is Good But Still Need Someone Like MS Dhoni, Says Michael Holding
Indian bowlers conceded too many runs against Australia in the first ODI and it seemed that the team felt the need of the sixth bowler. Hardik, who himself is an all-rounder, has refrained from bowling upon his return to the national team following his back surgery last year. He is currently playing as a batsman.
“That has been the question always, right? We have to find and maybe make… I have always believed that... even when I came into the circuit, I was not always the all-rounder which I wanted to be," Hindustan Times reported quoted Pandya as saying. He added that with time he groomed himself and honed his bowling skills.
Pandya asserted that it is difficult to go in the game with five bowlers. When one of those five bowlers is unable to play, the team is left with no option to fill his place. He said that the sixth bowler also plays a crucial role when one of the five bowlers is having a bad day.
He stated that the team will have to find someone who has already played India and groom him to make him play.
Most Indian bowlers proved expensive in the first ODI against Australia. Jasprit Bumrah was hit for 73 runs in 10 overs, while Navdeep Saini conceded 83 runs in 10 overs. Among all the Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal gave the most runs. He was hit for 89 runs in his 10-over quota. Only Mohammed Shami performed with the ball. He picked three wickets and conceded 59 runs in 10 overs.
Pandya revealed post-match that he was working at his bowling in nets. He asserted, “I will come at the right time to bowl when needed. I am looking at the long-term goal.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5875
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking