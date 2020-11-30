CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: 'Virat Kohli Making Too Many Bowling Changes, is Being Hasty' - Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra joined Gautam Gambhir in questioning Virat Kohli's decision to bowl only two overs of Jasprit Bumrah upfront during India's second One-Day International against Australia in Sydney.

India conceded 389 in the 50 overs, a target which proved too much for their batsmen. Bumrah bowled the second and fourth overs of the innings, conceding 7 runs including a maiden in his first over. He bowled one more over - the ninth - in the first Power Play. It seemed like Kohli took Bumrah out of the attack to change ends for Mohammed Shami, but didn't bring Bumrah back on even when Navdeep Saini was expensive.

'Can't Understand the Captaincy, It Was Poor' - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's Handling of Jasprit Bumrah

Nehra, who has worked with Kohli in RCB in the past, said the captain was being hasty in his decisions.

"In today’s game, Virat Kohli gave two overs to Mohammed Shami and then brought Navdeep Saini. He wanted Shami to bowl from the other end, that I understand, but then, why would he use Jasprit Bumrah for only two overs with the new ball?” Nehra said in an interaction in cricbuzz.

KL Rahul Backs 'Champion' Jasprit Bumrah To Come Good

"I agree Virat Kohli is making frequent changes in bowling. He only had five bowling options. India used Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya - it was a decision made on the ground. If things were going in India’s way, you would not have seen these two getting an over.

"Virat Kohli is being hasty in his decisions. In the previous game (first ODI) as well, after Kohli was dropped, it seemed like he is in a hurry. Kohli has chased 350 several times in his career, it is not a big deal for him. But it seemed like he was chasing 475, not 375.

"I believe, Kohli is an impulsive captain. He is making too many changes in his bowling. And this is an area that he needs to take care of."

Gambhir too had slammed Kohli's 'poor' captaincy.

"I can’t understand the captaincy to be honest. We kept talking about how important is to take wickets upfront if we have to stop this kind of batting line-up and then you make your premier bowler bowl two overs. Normally, in a One Day game probably there are three spells of 4-3-3 overs. Or probably the maximum is four overs," Gambhir said during ESPNCricinfo’s post-match show.

"But if you stop your premier fast bowler just by bowling two overs upfront with the new ball, I can’t understand that kind of captaincy. I probably can’t even explain that captaincy. It is not T20 cricket. I probably can’t understand the reason to be honest because that was poor captaincy."

