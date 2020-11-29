CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia - Virat Kohli Ninth Indian to Make 250 ODI Appearances

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the ninth Indian cricketer to make 250 appearances in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He reached the milestone during the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 32-year-old, who made his ODI debut on August 18, 2008 against Sri Lanka, has also represented India in 86 Tests and 82 T20Is. Kohli has scored more than 21,000 international runs across formats till now.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney

Overall, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for making most ODI appearances for India. Tendulkar played 463 ODIs in his stellar career in which he scored 18,426 runs with the help of 49 hundreds. Besides, he also played 200 Tests and 1 T20I scoring 15921 and 10 runs respectively.

The 'Master Blaster' is followed by MS Dhoni (347 ODIs), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (308), Yuvraj Singh (301) and Anil Kumble (269) in the list of most ODI appearances by Indian players.

Overall, Tendulkar's 463 ODI appearances are also the most by any cricketer in the history of the 50-over format. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene played 448 ODIs and comes second in the list. Next to follow are Sanath Jayasuria (445), Kumar Sangakkara (404), Shahid Afridi (398), Inzamam-ul-haq (378) and Ricky Ponting (375).

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Looking for Sixth Bowler, Hardik Pandya Has A Suggestion

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had a bad 2019. Firstly he got all the bad press when one of the star Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja was displeased with his 'bits and pieces' remark. Later, he had an on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle for which he still holds himself accountable. He was eventually dropped from BCCI's commentary team later that year. Now back in the commentary box, Manjrekar candidly reveals it's not the first time that has happened to him.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5878 118
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4110 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

