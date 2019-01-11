Kohli & Shastri Get Honorary Life Membership of the SCG

Loading...
The connect grew stronger as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri received honorary membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ahead of the first ODI against Australia on January 12.
Indian coach Ravi Shastri & captain @imVkohli have today accepted honorary membership to the SCG for their contribution to the sport of cricket and the ground's history. Together, they helped India to the team's first-ever series win on Australian soil 👏🏏 pic.twitter.com/rGOoOql5l1
— Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) January 11, 2019
Both Shastri and Kohli have good memories of the iconic venue, especially the Indian coach who hit a memorable double ton way back in 1992 and was duly awarded the Man of the Match for his effort.
Great honour and very humbling to get the honorary life membership of the @scg along with @imVkohli #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RDIDOxG655
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 11, 2019
The Indian skipper too has a decent record at the SCG having hit a Test century on India’s previous tour Down Under, to go with a couple of fifties in the shortest format of the game.
Interestingly, Kohli has played four ODIs at the SCG with a highest score of 21, something that he will be eager to change.
First Published: January 11, 2019, 9:42 AM IST