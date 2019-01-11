Kohli & Shastri Get Honorary Life Membership of the SCG

Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 11, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
India seems to have a special connect with the Sydney Cricket Ground, as it was here that the team became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.

The connect grew stronger as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri received honorary membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ahead of the first ODI against Australia on January 12.

Both Shastri and Kohli have good memories of the iconic venue, especially the Indian coach who hit a memorable double ton way back in 1992 and was duly awarded the Man of the Match for his effort.





The Indian skipper too has a decent record at the SCG having hit a Test century on India’s previous tour Down Under, to go with a couple of fifties in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, Kohli has played four ODIs at the SCG with a highest score of 21, something that he will be eager to change.
