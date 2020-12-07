India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says Hardik Pandya Has Ability to Be a Bankable Finisher for India

Hardik Pandya has been justifying his place in the Indian cricket squad with his marvellous skills and consistency with the bat in the currently ongoing limited over games against Australia.

Speaking after the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, Kohli said it was time for Pandya to establish himself as the finisher of the squad who can hit balls out of the park at any given situation in any ground on the planet. The captain advised for the Mumbai cricketer to become dependable in the lower middle order just like his 42* haul off 22 balls in the second T20 international which ended with India successfully chasing a total of 194.

“The reason was Hardik coming into the team in 2016 was pure ability. He has raw talent. And now he realises that this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that finisher, that bankable player that can win you games from anywhere,” Kohli was quoted as saying during the post-match presentation.

Kohli also pointed out that Pandya’s plans were apt and his competitive nature helps in achieving targets for his side. “His plans are right and I’m glad to see that. He plays with all his heart and he certainly got that competitive nature about him and also has the skill to execute that at the highest level.”

The skipper then went on to praise the entire team for clinching the lead in the T-20 series. “We’ve played as a team in T20 cricket,” Kohli said, adding that despite having to play without Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the side doing well made him “happy”.