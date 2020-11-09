India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Set For Paternity Leave, Will Miss Last Three Tests

India captain Virat Kohli will not feature in the last three Test matches against Australia. The BCCI’s press release confirmed that Virat will be back in the country in time for the birth of his first child.

India captain Virat Kohli will not feature in the last three Test matches against Australia. The BCCI’s press release confirmed that Virat will be back in the country in time for the birth of his first child.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team. At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” the BCCI press release said.Kohli was one among the biggest stars of Indian cricket and a lot of former cricketers were looking forward to India defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this summer Down Under.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has cautioned his nation’s cricket team to not infuriate Virat Kohli and his men as the strategy can back-fire.In a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo, Waugh said sledging doesn’t work against world’s best.

"Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli, it doesn't work against the great players and you're better off leaving those guys alone"."I think any extra motivation will make them dig in more and get more runs. So, you're better off not saying much to him", he added.

Last time when India toured Australia, they beat the home side 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. This time too Kohli and his men will try their best to defend the series at all possible costs. While India beat Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, they lost their next game in Perth despite a superb century from Kohli himself. Kohli and his men then came back and took the series with a win in Melbourne. "He (Kohli) is a world class player, he would want to be the batsman of the series. Last time, he and Smith came up against each other in India, Smith really dominated with three hundreds and Kohli didn't get many," said Waugh.