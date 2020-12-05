India vs Australia: Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa, and Other Key Battles in Second T20I

Australia face a must-win situation in the second Twenty20 International against India, having lost the first match by 11 runs. Australia face some injury issues and sweat on the fitness of captain Aaron Finch, who is nursing a hip injury.

Australia face a must-win situation in the second Twenty20 International against India, having lost the first match by 11 runs. Australia face some injury issues and sweat on the fitness of captain Aaron Finch, who is nursing a hip injury.

India too will be making at least one change, with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out with concussion. Shardul Thakur has replaced Jadeja in the squad.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

Let's have a look at some key battles ahead of the match.

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Kohli didn't get out to Zampa in the first match but did get out to a legspinner, Mitchell Swepson, tamely chipping a return catch. Zampa has had the better of Kohli on seven occasions in the past, but hasn't dismissed him this tour yet.

Kohli will be more familiar with Zampa now given they played together for RCB this year. Can the legspinner add to the head-to-head tally?

Glenn Maxwell vs T Natarajan

The left-arm pacer from Chinnapampatti has been the talk of the country since his impressive ODI debut. He followed it up with another impressive show in his T20I debut, picking up three wickets including that of Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell had a poor IPL but struck form in the ODIs with crucial, and quick, knocks. Natarajan will be the death bowler for India while Maxwell will be the finisher, which makes their battle a crucial one.

'Concussed' Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out For T20I Series, Shardul Thakur to Replace Him

Washington Sundar vs Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Finch has been in scintillating form against the Indians, but could be hampered by a slight hip niggle. India will look to Washington Sundar to tie him down in the Power Play.

While Finch made 35, Washington bowled a spell of 4-0-16-0. The winner of this battle will decide which way the Power Play will go.