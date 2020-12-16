India vs Australia: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah & Other Key Battles

As India and Australia gear up for the pink ball Test at Adelaide, we take a look the battles that could impact the first of the four-match series.

India will take on Australia in a Day-Night Test for the first time ever when the two sides square off at Adelaide in the first of a four-match series from December 17 (Thursday). The two teams come into the red-ball leg of the tour having matched each other blow for blow during the white-ball part of the tour; Australia won the ODI series 2-1 whereas India clinched the T20I series by the same margin. The last time these two sides faced off in a Test series Down Under, India had emerged 2-1 winners against an Australia side sans Steve Smith and David Warner. However, the two have since returned to the fold and the Aussies are a much stronger unit than last time around.

Ahead of what is sure to be an exciting game, we look at the battles that could decide the outcome of the series opener.

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc

Kohli will be playing in only the first Test as he will be returning home thereafter for the birth of his first child and as such would be keen to contribute with the bat before he departs. The home team will hope that Starc’s ability to both get the ball to move at speed as well as an underrated yorker will be enough to stop the Indian talisman from taking the game away from them.

Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah

Smith’s importance to the Australian batting line-up cannot be understated, even with other performers more than capable of pulling their weight. India would doubtless look to Bumrah, a serial match winner across formats, to ensure that Smith’s contribution to the Aussie cause remains minimal in both innings.

Marnus Labuschagne vs Mohammed Shami

Labuschagne has grown leaps and bounds to become one of Australia’s batting mainstays, with a technique that mirrors his idol and close friend Smith. Shami’s been in poor form during the white ball series but his ability in the longer format has never been in doubt and India would like if he managed to win this mini-battle against Australia’s number 3.

Rishabh Pant vs Nathan Lyon

Pant’s lower-order hitting is an asset in Test match cricket but his penchant for taking on the spinners at all times means his battle against Lyon could be a deciding factor. The man jokingly nicknamed “Garry” has the ability to consistently get the ball to grip, turn and bounce and is a hard operator to get away for big shots. ​