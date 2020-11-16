- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Will Ensure India Treat Test Cricket With Respect, Says Greg Chappel
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 16, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Former India coach and Australia legend Greg Chappell hailed India captain Virat Kohli saying he champions Test cricket.
"I think he’s certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment,” Chappel told ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.
BBL Tweaks Power Play and Substitution Rules, Check Them Out Here
"He has strong views, he’s quite happy to speak those views, he’s quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words.
"He loves Test cricket and while he’s playing India will treat Test cricket with respect because he has a big say in Indian cricket. That’s a good thing.
WATCH : 'Dream Come True Moment' For T Natarajan as He Hits India Nets For The First Time
"If you have a captain of India who is not interested in Test cricket that will impact the scene. Virat loves Test cricket, he champions Test cricket, and while that’s happening India will play Test cricket."
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor said Kohli is "a very powerful guy" in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb/
"I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he''s doing it very well," Taylor said.
"I think he treats that responsibility with great respect. He''s still very much his own person when you watch him play.
"I've always found him in the times I've spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it."
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).
The tour will begin with three ODIs starting on November 27, followed by as many T20 Internationals. Kohli will return home after the first Test for the birth of his first child.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking