India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s Absence in Tests a Big Setback for Visitors - Childhood Coach

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma fears the skipper’s absence in the last three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia would be a big setback for team India. Kohli is set to return to India after leading the side in the ODI and T20 series and the first of four Tests to attend the birth of his first child.

Sharma said the upcoming series is very crucial with the cricketing world looking forward to it. He said that with both teams being very competitive, it will be a good series to watch.

“After a long time, competitive cricket will be seen and I feel it will be a good series to watch. Kohli will come back after the first Test and it will be a big setback for the team," Rajkumar Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Citing Kohli’s impressive record against Australia, Rajkumar said he gives the desired momentum to the team. He called him a captain who leads from the front who is focused and determined, qualities which the team will miss when he leaves Australia. According to him, Kohli’s return will give the Australians a slight advantage but he hopes it will also give an opportunity to other players to prove their mettle.

“I hope that the players who get an opportunity in the absence of Virat grab their chance as we have talented players on our side," Sharma said.

Rajkumar also posed confidence in Ajinkya Rahane who will lead the side in Kohli’s absence. He said Rahane is a good player having a good record in Tests. “(Rahane) is a good leader, he will have a chance to establish himself as a captain,” Sharma said.

Amid the calls from various quarters backing Rohit Sharma as the captain in the T20 format, Sharma said he was not in favour of split captaincy. He said that those who doubt Kohli’s abilities should look at his record overall and not just in the IPL.

Rajkumar said adaptability will be the key for players in Australia. He said that though IPL is a different format, it has helped the players and by the time the Test series starts, India will have already played ODIs and T20Is which will help them prepare for the long format of the game.