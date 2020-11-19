India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Absence Should be Forgotten, Says Harbhajan Singh

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that the best way to deal with Virat Kohli's loss in the Test series is to forget about it. The Team India skipper will head for paternity leave after the first Test. But Harbhajan feels that, while his absence will have an impact, there is no reason why India can't win.

“Virat Kohli is coming back after the first Test but this opens the window of opportunity for someone like KL Rahul, who is coming back in the Test team. Virat Kohli is a big player and he has scored runs whenever he has toured Australia, his absence will be missed but this is an opportunity for players to step in,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

In his absence, he is also hoping that stalwarts like Cehtesthwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will also step up. The former, in the last series against Australia had scored 521 runs, and was the most successful batsman across the two teams. Also the fact that India had won the previous series, should also give them a lot of confidence.

“Virat Kohli’s absence should be seen in this manner. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara are big players and they have an opportunity to prove themselves. I think Team India has it in them but the fact that Virat Kohli is there or not should be forgotten. The team should just remember that they are in Australia to win and repeat what they did the last time,” Harbhajan said.