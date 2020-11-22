CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Absence Will Create Big Hole in Indian Batting Order, Says Ian Chappell

Virat Kohli's absence for the final three Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will "create a big hole" in the Indian batting order, believes former Australia captain Ian Chappell. Kohli will be returning to India after the first Test against Australia -- a day-night fixture currently slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 -- to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the delivery of their first child. However, he will be part of the limited-overs leg of the tour -- three ODIs and three T20Is -- beginning November 27.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 22, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Absence Will Create Big Hole in Indian Batting Order, Says Ian Chappell

Virat Kohli's absence for the final three Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will "create a big hole" in the Indian batting order, believes former Australia captain Ian Chappell. Kohli will be returning to India after the first Test against Australia -- a day-night fixture currently slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 -- to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the delivery of their first child. However, he will be part of the limited-overs leg of the tour -- three ODIs and three T20Is -- beginning November 27.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj Declines BCCI Offer To Fly Back After Father's Death

"India also face a selection dilemma when skipper Virat Kohli departs for home for the birth of his first child following the opening Test. This creates both a big hole in the Indian batting order and an opportunity for one of their talented young players to make a name for himself," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.

"What was already shaping up as an exciting tussle now has the added stimulus of crucial selection decisions. The result could well come down to who is the bravest set of selectors," he added.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, however, believes missing the last three Tests will not take motivation away from Kohli.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Irfan Pathan Points Out the Missing Link in Potent India Pace Attack

"Don't worry about Virat. He is up for every single game he is playing. Maybe, there will be extra motivation. I am sure he will be ready to go. As I said he is getting home for the birth of his child which is the right decision, so I am sure he will be extra motivated," Stoinis said on Saturday.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches