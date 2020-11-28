India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Team is Good But Still Need Someone Like MS Dhoni, Says Michael Holding

After India's 66 run loss to Australia in the first ODI in Sydney, former Windies bowler Michael Holding has touched a raw nerve, saying Kohli's line up missed someone like a Dhoni.

India failed to chase down a mammoth total of 375 runs but not before posting 300-plus runs on the board. Holding said the batting line up available to Kohli is talented enough but 'still need a player like Dhoni.'

"India has some good players but one thing I know for sure is that Kohli's team will struggle with the loss of MS Dhoni. As we know when Dhoni used to come to bat midway, he used to take control of the chase. India have chased so well in the past with Dhoni in the team, and they have never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what Dhoni is capable of. This batting lineup that they have got is still very talented, we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. But they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just Dhoni's skills but his strength of character," said Holding on his YouTube channel.

"We never see MS Dhoni panicking at any stage while India are chasing. He usually paces that chase so well because he knows his ability and he knows how to go about the chase. Whoever is batting with him, he is always talking with them and helping them. Fantastic batting lineup, but MS Dhoni was a special man with the bat in the run-chase," he added.

Thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, India managed to show some fight after losing their star player and captain Virat Kohli early in the innings. As wickets kept tumbling, hopes of an India win quickly faded.