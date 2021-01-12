CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag Offers to Fly to Australia Amid India's Never-ending Injury Concerns

The injury crisis has seen former India opener Virender Sehwag offer up his services for the final Test in Brisbane.

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is the latest entrant on the injury list which has marred their tour Down Under during this season. In what is the biggest blow to the team since their arrival in Australia, Bumrah will miss the decider in Brisbane due to an abdominal strain. Bumrah has been the lead fast bowler for India on the tour and had so far picked 11 wickets in the 3 Tests at an average of 29.36. He has a phenomenal record in Australia and India will sorely miss his services. The non-availability to Bumrah means that India will now be without their famous pace bowling quartet at The Gabba.

It just adds to the list of injuries that India have been racking up during the series thus far. The injury crisis has seen former India opener Virender Sehwag offer up his services for the final Test in Brisbane.

"Itne sab players injured hain, 11 na ho rahe hon toh Australia jaane ko taiyaar hoon, quarantine dekh lenge @BCCI," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

India did well to draw the third Test against Australia, putting in a heroic performance on the final day to ensure they go into the fourth and final Test of the series at Brisbane with the series level.

However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian cricket team have a challenge ahead if they are to win or even draw the match as they have a poor record at The Gabba whereas Australia have traditionally excelled at the venue.

But before they even enter the field of play, they will have other issues to deal with - including having to endure a hard quarantine at their hotel.

Members of the team are reportedly bothered by the fact that despite the hotel being empty, they have to be confined to their rooms while not training and will not be permitted to use any of the hotel amenities.

It isn't just the quarantine, but also the incessant coronavirus testing in a city that is currently Covid-19 free that has led to annoyance and a flaring up of the nostrils among certain members of the squad.

The final Test of the series begins on Friday (January 15).

