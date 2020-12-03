India vs Australia: VVS Laxman Points Outs Reason for Virat Kohli's Immense Success

Despite India losing the ODI series 2-1, there were a few brilliant performances by the visitors, especially from the bat of Virat Kohli. He went on to score two half-centuries and also broke a few records on the way. He became the first batsman in the decade to score 20k runs, and also the fastest to 22k runs across formats and 12k runs in ODIs.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India legends VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Kohli for his stunning achievements.

"I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he’s on the cricket field is unbelievable, because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding," VVS Laxman said.

On the other hand Gambhir said, “You can take anything, you can actually do whatever you want, but the best feeling in the world is, when you score that last run and comeback to your hotel room and you’re so satisfied that you’ve done something for your country, what you were meant to do. So probably, all those combinations have made him what he is, and hats off to him, he’s scored more than 20,000 runs, centuries all that.”

Laxman also pointed out one of the reasons for his success could that he enjoys pressure situations. “If you see his one day record how many Hundreds did he get while chasing and then you know that you’ve got a target to achieve, there’s always a scoreboard pressure on him, but he relishes pressure, he relishes responsibility and that’s what gets the best out of him.”