India vs Australia: VVS Laxman Suggests Team India to Make a ‘Fresh Start’ in Melbourne

The first Test match played between team India and Australia at Adelaide has left the visitors with a lot to think about and drew criticism from various sectors. After getting all out at 36 in the second innings, the Men in Blue will have to shrug off the shameful defeat and gear up for the three other test matches left in the series.

While many former players and spectators have tried to find fault in their game, former batsman VVS Laxman is of the opinion that one mishap should not “define” their game. He thinks that team India should not forget the Adelaide Test but focus on the upcoming games which will be testing their “character and mettle”.

Writing for Times of India’s column, Laxman wrote that he can say nothing new about the squad’s performance as all has already been said. “But we must not forget that as disappointing as it is for us to watch what unfolded, the players and the entire squad must be hurting badly,” he added.

Saying “freak occurrence should not define these players”, Laxman added that the team should now put their failure in perspective. They had been able to hold their nerve in the first innings as they had scored over 200 runs and got the opponents all out for a lot less. But while batting in the second innings, the players lost their hold and wickets tumbled one after the other. Laxman called it a “crazy 70-minute passage”.

Reminding that only one match has been played and three remain, the legendary batsman asked the squad to “rise to the occasion” as the next few games will have to be played without captain Virat Kohli or veteran bowler Mohammad Shami in the team. Laxman called it a “true test of the team’s character and mettle”.

He said that there was a “great chance for new heroes to emerge” by putting their hands up and rising to the occasion. “It’s time to put Adelaide behind and target a fresh beginning,” he concluded.