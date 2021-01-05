India vs Australia: VVS Laxman Thinks This Batsman Will Be Dropped for Rohit Sharma

Former India international VVS Laxman believes opener Mayank Agarwal will be dropped for Rohit Sharma for the third Test against Australia at Sydney that begins on January 7.

Former India international VVS Laxman believes opener Mayank Agarwal will be dropped for Rohit Sharma for the third Test against Australia at Sydney that begins on January 7 (Thursday). India have been plagued with opening woes throughout the Test series so far and while dropping Prithvi Shaw for Shubman Gill paid off handsomely in the second Test, the poor form of Mayank in the four innings he played (17, 9, 0, 5) means his spot is the one Rohit was always most likely to take after completing his two-week hard quarantine and getting in a few sessions in the nets ahead of the third Test.

"Definitely one of the batsman has to miss out, probably Rohit Sharma will come in place of Mayank Agarwal, because Rohit, since the South Africa series has been a regular opener he has a tremendous record, as an opening batsman," on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I think The Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there, you want more experience in the Indian dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1.

"Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket.

"So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I’m sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit’s batting is concerned."

Laxman further added that India's win at Melbourne was a 'fitting reply' to the critics who felt there was a chance that their series could disintegrate after losing the first Test as well as the dual loss of Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and Mohammed Shami (wrist injury) from the squad.

"Well, I think, see a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply, and a very a fitting reply has been given by the Indian Team.

"It’s obvious that once you’re bowled out for 36, various cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in a very poor outing in the reminder of the series but credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively.

"I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian Cricket Team."