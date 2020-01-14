Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia | Warner, Finch Smash Unbeaten Tons to Thrash India by 10 Wickets in Mumbai

David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed centuries as Australia thrashed a lacklustre India by 10 wickets

Cricketnext Staff |January 14, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
India vs Australia | Warner, Finch Smash Unbeaten Tons to Thrash India by 10 Wickets in Mumbai

David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed centuries as Australia thrashed a lacklustre India by 10 wickets in a one-sided first One-Day International at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 14).

India were bowled out for only 255 in 49.1 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with 74 off 91 balls. Mitchell Starc (3 for 56), Pat Cummins (2/44) and Kane Richardson (2/43) were among the wickets while Adam Zampa got the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli. Australia made light work of the chase, getting there in 37.4 overs without losing a single wicket.

Warner made 128 off 112 with 17 fours and 3 sixes, while Finch was 110 off 114 with 13 fours and two sixes.

Having posted a moderate total, the only chance for India back into the game was through early wickets. However, that was not to be as Warner and Finch got going straightaway.

The pitch was wonderful to bat on under evening lights, and the ball came on to the bat beautifully. Finch and Warner showcased their strokeplay as India's pacers struggled for rhythm. They were either too short or too full, and Australia's openers dealt those with pulls, cuts and drives to the boundary.

Australia raced to 84 for no loss in the first 10 overs. India turned to spin but that didn't produce results too; Finch took on Kuldeep Yadav while Warner attacked Jadeja. A desperate return to Bumrah didn't help too.

Kuldeep troubled Finch now and then with his variations but Australia still raced to 140 in 20 overs. Warner took only 40 balls for his half-century while Finch got there in 52.

From there on, Australia were in auto-pilot mode with very few hiccups. Warner was given out lbw to Jadeja on 90, but a review saved him. He soon reached his century with a boundary off his 88th delivery.

Finch followed him, getting to his ton in his 108th ball with a boundary off Jadeja. The rest was a mere formality.

Earlier, India lost Rohit Sharma early, caught at mid-off by David Warner off Starc. Dhawan and KL Rahul then put up a 121-run partnership for the second wicket, steadying the ship and setting a base. However, India could not make use of the platform as they lost four wickets in the space of five overs between 28 and 33.

Dhawan started slow, scoring only 3 runs off his first 22 balls, before making a move and bringing up his 27th fifty off 66 balls. Rahul was steady at the other end till he chipped Ashton Agar to Steve Smith at cover when he was on 47 off 61.

Dhawan fell in the next over when a leading edge off Pat Cummins popped up to mid off. Kohli, batting at No. 4, began with intent smashing Adam Zampa for a six over long on but in the very next delivery was caught and bowled to the spinner. It was all downhill from there, as Shreyas Iyer departed in the next over edging Mitchell Starc to the keeper.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja forged a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket but India could not get a strong finish. They lost Pant to a concussion too, as a quick bouncer from Pat Cummins hit his helmet after an outside edge before popping up to the point fielder.

