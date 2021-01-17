CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 49 runs with 3 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

320/7

(106.4) RR 3

India vs Australia: Washinton Sundar & Shardul Thakur Amaze Former Cricketers With Stellar Partnership

As India was in trouble at 186-6 on day three of the fourth Test against Australia, newbies Shardul Thakur and Washinton Sundar smashed fifties, and a century stand, to take the team closer to the opposition total. The duo, without taking much risks, played all around the ground and got runs for the team. This stand once again showed India's grit in the series, after being down and out.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia, Live Score, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane

This is how former cricketers reacted on Twitter:

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur Schools Pat Cummins With Huge Six, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell wrote an open letter to current skipper Tim Paine, urging him to learn from mistakes from the past and cut down on abuse. Paine was in the headlines for wrong reasons after the Sydney Test for being involved in an ugly banter with R Ashwin as India saved the Test in tense moments on the final day. Recalling the infamous underarm bowling incident from 1981 when he was captain, Chappell said Paine should learn from his mistakes just like Chappell himself did.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

