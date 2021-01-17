India vs Australia: Washinton Sundar & Shardul Thakur Amaze Former Cricketers With Stellar Partnership

India vs Australia (TEST)

As India was in trouble at 186-6 on day three of the fourth Test against Australia, newbies Shardul Thakur and Washinton Sundar smashed fifties, and a century stand, to take the team closer to the opposition total. The duo, without taking much risks, played all around the ground and got runs for the team. This stand once again showed India's grit in the series, after being down and out.

This is how former cricketers reacted on Twitter:

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Sundar and Shardul have epitomized India's never say die spirit on this fascinating series. Next man up mentality should inspire many other teams never to give in or up. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 17, 2021

Follows up his 3-89 with the ball with a solid & classy 50 with the bat. What a dream debut for Washington. His batting has looked in great order. With Jaddu doubtful for the home tests, there's every chance Sundar gets to play them. தமிழன் doing us proud at the Gabba! 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/U4Sgb1K3QF — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 17, 2021

First Thakur now Sundar reaching 50, what a spirited partnership from these two. Australia have spent too long waiting for it to happen! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 17, 2021

If there is one word to describe the courage of this Indian team, it’s Dabanng. So daring and brave. Ati Sundar Thakur . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Washington sundar and Shardul thakur going for tea Break#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/oCo8W5oA4t — Gaurav (@GauravK8609) January 17, 2021

