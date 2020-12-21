- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer Has a Hidden Message for Ajinkya Rahane - Try Decoding It
Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has sent a coded message to India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane in Australia, and challenged him and his teammates to decode it.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has sent a coded message to India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane in Australia, and challenged him and his teammates to decode it.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
"Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day! People, In, Cricket, Know, Grief, In, Life, Lingers, Aplenty, Never, Dabble, Rise, And, Handcraft, Unique, Legacy," tweeted Jaffer, now coach of Uttarakhand.
"PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too," he wrote in his tweet. Both Jaffer and Rahane come from Mumbai.
Gill, Rahul, Jadeja & Pant Set to Play in Boxing Day Test - Report
Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!
People
In
Cricket
Know
Grief
In
Life
Lingers
Aplenty
Never
Dabble
Rise
And
Handcraft
Unique
Legacy
PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too 😉#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020
Jaffer's tweet comes two days after India recorded their lowest ever innings total - 36 all out - in Test cricket, beating their own 46-year old undesirable record, on way to losing the first Test of the series by eight wickets in Adelaide.
Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has adviced Team India to not to give into negativity and backed themselves to bounce back after their stunning loss to Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide. He also suggested that Team India ring in the changes. One of the most prominent among them should be dropping of opener Prithvi Shaw.
“India should start the Melbourne Test well, it’s necessary for them to step onto the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia’s weak point is their batting,” Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak. “India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don’t find the positivity, then there 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback). It’s natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen. Look at how the scene was yesterday, and what has happened today,” Gavaskar added.
“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar said.He also said had India been a bit better at ground fielding and taking the catches, they could have stretched their lead over Australia to 120. “Had we held on to our catches well and had good field placements, there might not have been any problem, Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne would have gotten out early. We could have got a lead of 120 runs. Australia got ahead in the Tests because of those dropped catches, they got the lead down to 50 runs,” Gavaskar added.
In 1974, the Ajit Wadekar-led Indian team were bowled out for 42, and went on to lose that match at Lord's, London, and the three-match series 0-3.
Now, India have three more Tests to play in Australia, and have an opportunity to bounce back.
The second Test begins on December 26 in Melbourne.
(With IANS inputs)
