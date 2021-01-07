- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer Tweets Quoting MS Dhoni After Seeing a Teary-eyed Mohammed Siraj During National Anthem
Jaffer’s photo of a screenshot showed Siraj in tears while singing the Indian national anthem with teammates before start of play of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer invoked famous words from an equally famous former Team India captain MS Dhoni, as he witnessed an emotional Mohammed Siraj in tears before the start of play on day one of the third Test at Sydney between the touringteam against Australia. Jaffer, who is one of the most active people on social media and is equally famous for sharing funny posts online, took to the micro blogging site to share a snapshot of a teary-eyed Siraj and pen a heartfelt message. Jaffer’s photo of a screenshot showed Siraj in tears while singing the Indian national anthem with teammates before start of play of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Jaffer on Twitter wrote, "Even if there’s a little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India."He also included a quote from MS Dhoni in his tweet to write, "You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country."
See the tweet here:
Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said "You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country." 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qAwIyiUrSI— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 7, 2021
The ‘You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country" quote the former opener used were words from Dhoni. The former skipper spoke this statement in a interaction with mediaafter India lost their group stage match against South Africa during the 2011 ICC World Cup.
This is not the first time Siraj teared-up while singing the national anthem. He experienced a similar situation when he made his T20I debut for the country back in 2017 against New Zealand at Rajkot. However, the latest one has been receiving praise from all over for showing his love for the country by getting emotional during the national anthem.
The Hyderabad seamer had made his debut in the Boxing Day Test match of this series last month and impressed everyone as he picked up five wickets in the game - two in the first and three in the second innings. He played a crucial role in the win, which helped Team India level in the four-match series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The 26-year-old pacer had lost his father in November last year, but Siraj chose to stay with the team even after he was offered the option to be with his family.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking