India vs Australia: Watch as Umesh Yadav's Replacement T Natarajan Takes a Stunning Catch in Nets

Natarajan looks all set to play in Sydney as Umesh Yadav has already been ruled out of the India's tour to Australia.

All set to replace injured Umesh Yadav in the Test squad, Tamil Nadu pacer T Natarajan was made to go through a rigorous training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar. In a video posted by the BCCI, Natarajan can be seen taking a brilliant running catch.

Besides Natarajan, BCCI also added that Shardul Thakur had been added to the squad in place of Mohammed Shami, who was hit on his bowling arm during the first Test in Adelaide. Umesh had sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on the third day of the second Test in Melbourne early in Australia's second innings. He limped off the field.

"Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series," said a statement from the BCCI on Friday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav's replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohammed Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," added the statement. Both Thakur and Natarajan were with the India squad as net bowlers.

Earlier five of the Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma have been kept in isolation for eating out in a Melbourne restaurant.Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have all been placed in isolation after a video of them sitting at a table in a Melbourne restaurant was posted on the Twitter account of Navaldeep Singh.

Singh suggested on Friday he paid the bill for the table and then hugged Pant, although on Saturday Singh claimed there was no hug and players kept their distance.Brisbane Test in Doubt as India Refuse to Accept Strict Quarantine Protocols

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.