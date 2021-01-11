CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

312 /6

(87.0) 3.59

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 107 runs to win with 5 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

2nd INN

300 /5

(115.0) RR 2.61

India vs Australia: WATCH - Aussie Players Sledge Teammate Marnus Labuschagne

While the Australians are known for their on-field banter with the opposition players, day five of the Sydney Test witnessed something unusual. There was a time in the day, when the Aussie fielders poked fun at teammate Marnus Labuschagne for being very vocal.

“That’s gonna rag with the new rocker,” he said. “That’s gonna rag with the new ball Garry [Lyon]. You’re gonna get both wickets here, Garry.”

This is when the Aussie fielders had had enough and said, “Shut up Marnus.

“Don’t leave it in the sheds, Marnus” was another comment. The incident happened, after Nathan Lyon managed to break the Pujara-Pant partnership.

“It’s amazing when you get a wicket, Painey, and Marnus starts talking again,” said a close-in fielder. “You’ve got to be consistent Marnus, talk all day!”

Meanwhile, after weeks of speculations, the Brisbane Test will go ahead as planned with Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley confirming that India have agreed to travel to Queensland for the final destination of their tour. “The fourth Test will be at the Gabba as planned,” Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said on SEN on Monday morning as quoted by Fox Cricket. “I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday,” he further added.

The website further reports that the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba will allow spectators - 50 percent of the crowd capacity - with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing the end of Brisbane’s three-day lockdown, after zero cases of the Covid-19 were reported in the area. The Queensland government announced on Monday that the three-day lockdown of greater Brisbane imposed to contain an outbreak of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 would end at 6pm local time (0800 GMT).

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

