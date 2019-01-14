WATCH | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Perfects His Yorker With a Unique Drill

Loading...
He was bowling in the nets keeping a shoe at the base of the stumps in order to perfect his yorker.
"The skills (required to bowl yorkers) are also different. I was practising bowling yorkers at the shoes, and I was practising for the end (slog) overs to take wickets or block some runs. This (keeping shoes on the pitch) is something that I have been doing for some time," Bhuvneshwar told mediapersons on the eve of the second ODI.
Here's a bowling drill for your next training session! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ans4Zdnk8D— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2019
The seamer said that he wasn't practising yorkers as he wasn't playing Test matches and also because the delivery is rarely used in longest format.
"I didn't practice that for almost a month now because in Tests, we hardly needed that. And I didn't play a match. Going into an ODI or T20I series, you need that (yorker) thing. So I was practising that," he said.
The yorker becomes all the more necessary in the death as blockhole deliveries or slower ones work with old balls (two new balls being used in ODIs).
"The skills needed are totally different (with new and old balls). You are trying to swing the new-ball and take wickets. With the old ball, you are looking to bowl yorkers or slower balls. But they are both difficult.
"When you are bowling with a new-ball, there are only two fielders outside the circle. With the old-ball, batsmen don't care how many guys are outside the circle," he said.
(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: January 14, 2019, 1:44 PM IST