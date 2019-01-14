Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WATCH | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Perfects His Yorker With a Unique Drill

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 14, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Adelaide: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of India's go to bowlers at death n the limited overs format and one of the reasons for that has been his ability to bowl the yorkers. The speedster was seen perfecting the art with a rather unique drill in the nets.

He was bowling in the nets keeping a shoe at the base of the stumps in order to perfect his yorker.

"The skills (required to bowl yorkers) are also different. I was practising bowling yorkers at the shoes, and I was practising for the end (slog) overs to take wickets or block some runs. This (keeping shoes on the pitch) is something that I have been doing for some time," Bhuvneshwar told mediapersons on the eve of the second ODI.




The seamer said that he wasn't practising yorkers as he wasn't playing Test matches and also because the delivery is rarely used in longest format.

"I didn't practice that for almost a month now because in Tests, we hardly needed that. And I didn't play a match. Going into an ODI or T20I series, you need that (yorker) thing. So I was practising that," he said.

The yorker becomes all the more necessary in the death as blockhole deliveries or slower ones work with old balls (two new balls being used in ODIs).

"The skills needed are totally different (with new and old balls). You are trying to swing the new-ball and take wickets. With the old ball, you are looking to bowl yorkers or slower balls. But they are both difficult.

"When you are bowling with a new-ball, there are only two fielders outside the circle. With the old-ball, batsmen don't care how many guys are outside the circle," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: January 14, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Loading...