India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

294 /10

(75.5) 3.88

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 180 runs to win with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

2nd INN

148 /2

(53.0) RR 2.79

India vs Australia: WATCH - Cheteshwar Pujara in Firing Line of Bouncer Barrage, Injures Finger

Cheteshwar Pujara came in the firing line of a barrage of short balls from Australia pacers as India battled on in the fourth innings chasing teh target of 328 in Brisbane.

Cheteshwar Pujara came in the firing line of a barrage of short balls from Australia pacers as India battled on in the fourth innings chasing the target of 328 in Brisbane.

India vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 5

Pujara was hit on the helmet twice, biceps once and received a nasty blow on the finger but battled through it all. The hit on the finger will worry Pujara and India in the immediate future, for the home Test series against England is not too far away. Pujara was in tremendous pain as the physio attended to him; it was likely the same finger in which he received a blow in the nets ahead of the Sydney Test.

WATCH:

Pujara walked in at 18 for 1 with Rohit Sharma falling early in the day. He was in a 114-run stand with Shubman Gill, who made a sparkling 91. Pujara came in the firing line of Australia's pacers, Pat Cummins in particular, before lunch. The strategy continued after the break as Pujara continued to be uncomfortable, but battled on.

India will hope Pujara'a finger injury isn't too serious. The squad for the England series is set to be picked this evening.

